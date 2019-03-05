When is Celebrity Bake Off 2019 on TV, what channel is it on and who’s in this year’s line-up?

Which celebrity will receive a Paul Hollywood handshake? Picture: Getty

Celebrity Bake Off is returning for another star-studded series, all in aid to raise money for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

But when does the new series start and who's in the line-up? Here's the lowdown...

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?

Bake Off is back TONIGHT (Tuesday 5 March, 2019) with an all-new celebrity line-up.

It kicks off at 8pm on Channel 4.

If you miss an episode, you can also catch up on 4OD after the show.

Which celebrities are in the GBBO line-up?

This year's line-up includes:

Russel Brand

Jeremy Paxman

John Lithgow

Michelle Keegan

Rylan Clark-Neal

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Caroline Flack

Russell Tovey

Jon Richardson

Big Narstie

Nicola Adams

Katrina Johnson-Thompson

Hannah Cockroft

Joe Wilkinson

Georgia Toffolo

Who's hosting and judging the competition?

As with the non-celebrity version of the show, hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be presenting - so expect an onslaught of innuendos and puns!

Also returning to ur screens tonight are judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.