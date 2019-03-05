When is Celebrity Bake Off 2019 on TV, what channel is it on and who’s in this year’s line-up?

5 March 2019, 15:54

Which celebrity will receive a Paul Hollywood handshake?
Which celebrity will receive a Paul Hollywood handshake? Picture: Getty

Celebrity Bake Off is returning for another star-studded series, all in aid to raise money for Stand Up 2 Cancer.

But when does the new series start and who's in the line-up? Here's the lowdown...

Read More: The rudest Bake Off puns of all time

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?

Bake Off is back TONIGHT (Tuesday 5 March, 2019) with an all-new celebrity line-up.

It kicks off at 8pm on Channel 4.

If you miss an episode, you can also catch up on 4OD after the show.

Which celebrities are in the GBBO line-up?

This year's line-up includes:

Russel Brand

Jeremy Paxman

John Lithgow

Michelle Keegan

Rylan Clark-Neal

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Caroline Flack

Russell Tovey

Jon Richardson

Big Narstie

Nicola Adams

Katrina Johnson-Thompson

Hannah Cockroft

Joe Wilkinson

Georgia Toffolo

Who's hosting and judging the competition?

As with the non-celebrity version of the show, hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be presenting - so expect an onslaught of innuendos and puns!

Also returning to ur screens tonight are judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Great British Bake Off News

Russel Brand

Celebrity Bake Off 2019 Line-up In Full: Stars Include Russel Brand and John Lithgow
Prue Leith

Who is Prue Leith, where is the Bake Off 2019 judge from and is she married?
Paul Hollywood Great British Bake Off

How old is Paul Hollywood, what's the Great British Bake Off judge's net worth and who's his girlfriend?
Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?
Noel Fielding at British Comedy Awards 2011

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?
Nadiya and Abdal have re-married after 14 years

GBBO's Nadiya Hussain and husband re-wed 14 years after arranged marriage

More TV & Movies

Philip Schofield

Phillip Schofield accidentally says 'sh*te' during This Morning pancake day race
The Bachelor UK is BACK

The Bachelor UK contestants: including an X Factor reject and a wannabe Kardashian
The Chase

The Chase viewers left outraged by ‘insensitive’ question about The Prodigy following front man Keith Flint's death
Martin Compston and Vicky McClure Line of Duty

Line of Duty seasons 5: Trailer, release date and cast revealed
Caroline Flack

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed
The professionals (pictured here in 2018) have been confirmed for the next series

Strictly Come Dancing reveal FULL 2019 professional line-up