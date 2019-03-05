When is Celebrity Bake Off 2019 on TV, what channel is it on and who’s in this year’s line-up?
Celebrity Bake Off is returning for another star-studded series, all in aid to raise money for Stand Up 2 Cancer.
But when does the new series start and who's in the line-up? Here's the lowdown...
When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?
Bake Off is back TONIGHT (Tuesday 5 March, 2019) with an all-new celebrity line-up.
It kicks off at 8pm on Channel 4.
If you miss an episode, you can also catch up on 4OD after the show.
Which celebrities are in the GBBO line-up?
This year's line-up includes:
Jeremy Paxman
John Lithgow
Michelle Keegan
Rylan Clark-Neal
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Caroline Flack
Russell Tovey
Jon Richardson
Big Narstie
Nicola Adams
Katrina Johnson-Thompson
Hannah Cockroft
Joe Wilkinson
Georgia Toffolo
Who's hosting and judging the competition?
As with the non-celebrity version of the show, hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be presenting - so expect an onslaught of innuendos and puns!
Also returning to ur screens tonight are judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.