Great British Bake Off 2020: Find all the contestant's Instagram accounts

How to follow the Bake Off contestants on social media. Picture: Instagram

How to follow the Bake Off contestants on Instagram and Twitter - including Lottie Bedlow and Laura Adlington.

With so much uncertainty in 2020, one thing we can all rely on to make us feel at home in the Great British Bake Off.

And this year, judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back with Noel Fielding and brand new presenter Matt Lucas.

But while there has already been plenty of drama in the Bake Off tent, you might want to get to know the contestants a little bit better.

So, we’ve put together a list of all of their Instagram handles so you can check out what they get up to when they’re not baking.

What are the Bake Off contestant’s Instagram handles?

Lottie Bedlow

You can find 31-year-old Pantomime Producer Lottie @lottiegotcake.

Dave Friday

Dave is a 30-year-old Armoured Guard from Hampshire and his Instagram username is @dave_friday_bakes.

Loriea Campbell-Clarey

27-year-old Diagnostic Radiographer Loriea can be found @loriea_cc.

Marc Elliott

Bronze Resin Sculptor Marc, 51, is on Instagram @marc_o_bakes.

Mark Lutton

32-year-old Project Manager Mark has shares Instagram photos @thebakingbuddha.

He can also be found on Twitter @MarkWLutton.

Peter Sawkins

Peter is a 20-year-old Accounting & Finance Student from Edinburgh and can be found in Instagram @peter_bakes.

Sura Selvarajah

Londoner Sura, 31, is a Pharmacy Dispenser and her Instagram handle is @surasbakes.

Makbul Patel

Accountant Makbul, 51, is on Instagram @makbul_h_patel.

Hermine

Hermine is a 39 year old mum who has a big passion for baking and her Instagram username is @bakealongwithhermine.

Laura Adlington

Digital Manager Laura, 31, from Kent is on Instagram @laura.adlington.

Linda Rayfield

Unfortunately, 61-year-old Retirement Living Team Leader Linda doesn’t seem to have Instagram.

Rowan Williams

Music Teacher Rowan, 55, from Worcestershire also has no social media accounts.

