Great British Bake Off fans baffled as show is forced off air by more technical errors

Bake Off was hit by more technical issues this week. Picture: Channel 4

Bake Off viewers were left confused when the show fell off air last night and the subtitles didn't work.

The Great British Bake Off was hit by a string of technical issues during the show last night.

After last week's show was full of audio issues and subtitle failings, viewers were left baffled when the same problems occurred for a second time.

While the subtitles were absent, many viewers couldn’t watch the show at all and instead saw a message from Channel 4 which read "programmes continue shortly".

Bread Week was hit by technical issues on Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of the show took to Twitter with their complaints, as one wrote: "@Channel4 What's going on??? It's Bake Off time..."

Someone else said: “Most upsetting thing that's happened today... I'd like to watch #GBBO please @Channel4”

While a third added: "Looks like I’m going to miss #bakeoff probably this year because #channel4@Channel4 ongoing problems with #subtitles#disappointed."

And a fourth said: “@Channel4 what's going on? Facebook yesterday now no bake off tonight. It's a zombie apocalypse!”

@Channel4 what's going on? Facebook yesterday now no bake off tonight. It's a zombie apocalypse!

This comes just days after the Married At First Sight UK finale also faced issues.

After an error in scheduling, the wrong episode was shown last week with fans forced to watch the penultimate instalment twice.

Channel 4 released a statement explaining that it was still experiencing complications from a fire alarm going off.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said further problems could impact programming across E4 and All4 in the future.

The statement read: "We would like to apologise for any problems you might still be experiencing as you watch your favourite shows.

"We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to return to a normal service as quickly as possible," a statement read. "Until then, bear with us if things don't always go to plan. We are trying our best."

Meanwhile, back on Bake Off, the contestants had a lot to prove during Paul Hollywood’s favourite bread week.

The 10 remaining contestants had to put their own spin on Italian focaccia, before creating delicate olive ciabatta bread sticks and designing their own elaborate milk bread.

While Juergen was named star baker for the second time in a row, unfortunately Rochica was sent home.