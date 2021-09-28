Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

28 September 2021, 18:11

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home
The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Great British Bake Off is in full swing, but who left the baking show last week and which bakers are left in the competition?

The Great British Bake Off returned in September 2021 for another delicious series, complete with 12 new contestants hoping to bake their way to success.

Each week, the bakers will attempt to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in a bid to make it through to the following week, and eventually, the final.

However, each week one baker has to leave the tent, and the elimination have already started.

Week two of The Great British Bake Off will see the contestants take on biscuits
Week two of The Great British Bake Off will see the contestants take on biscuits. Picture: Channel 4

Who left Bake Off last week?

Week one of Bake Off 2021 was cake week, and unfortunately it was Tom who failed to impress the judges.

Tom, a 28-year-old software developer from Kent, was the first to leave the Bake Off tent after his bakes left the judges underwhelmed.

In a letter written following his exit from the show, Tom said: "Well that's that then! Although my time in the Bake Off tent may have been short, it certainly has been very sweet!

"I'd always dreamed of one day making it into the tent, but never truly believed it would happen, so I feel so honoured to have had this opportunity!

"Being part of the show has been a fantastic journey from start to finish, I've learnt a huge amount of new baking skills, had the chance to experience life on a TV set and, most importantly, made an amazing bunch of new friends!

"Everyone I met as part of this experience has been fantastic, from the cast to the crew (especially those lumbered with the washing up!) and I'd like to thank them all for being genuinely amazing!

"Thanks for all of your support and I hope you all achieve your dreams too!"

Who is left in Bake Off?

There are 11 contestants left in the Bake Off tent:

  • Chigs
  • Crystelle
  • Freya
  • George
  • Giuseppe
  • Jairzeno
  • Jürgen
  • Lizzie
  • Maggie
  • Rochica
  • Amanda

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesday at 8PM on Channel 4.

