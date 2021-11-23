Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

23 November 2021, 13:41

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner
Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner. Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions
Who will win Bake Off? Here’s what we know about the finale of the Channel 4 show…

The finale of the Great British Bake Off is finally here, with three contestants battling it out to be crowned champion.

And judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have it tough this year, as trio Chigs, 40, Crystelle, 26, and Giuseppe, 45, have all done incredibly well.

But the viewers think they know who will win the final tonight…

Giuseppe, 45, Chigs, 40, and Crystelle, 26, are in the Bake Off final
Giuseppe, 45, Chigs, 40, and Crystelle, 26, are in the Bake Off final. Picture: Channel 4/ Love Productions

Who will win Bake Off 2021?

Bake Off is pre-recorded so the winner was actually crowned over the summer, but Channel 4 bosses are keeping very quiet.

Bookmakers Coral have said that because the show isn’t live, they are not offering the odds on their website.

However, they have published guide odds backing Giuseppe to win a 4/5, while they’ve put Chigs at 7/5 and Crystelle at 5/2.

Coral’s John Hill told iNews: “Jurgen’s exit at the semi-final stage was a huge shock as he was the favourite from the start of the series to prevail.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be crowning the Bake Off finalist
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be crowning the Bake Off finalist. Picture: Channel 4

“We now think Giuseppe is the one to beat, however, as we all know, it all comes down to who can hold their nerve in the final.”

Fans at home have also been guessing who they think will win the Bake Off final, with many convinced Giuseppe will be bringing the cake stand home.

“They are all good bakers but Giuseppe is on another level! My winner is Giuseppe!,” said one person on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Giuseppe to win, Chigs Runner up & 3rd Crystelle”.

While a third added: “Personally I would like Giuseppe to win he has been amazing but have a feeling it be Crystelle.”

A fourth was punting for Chigs, writing: “Chigs is my winner but there all doing great good luck to them all let the best bake win.”

And a fifth backed Crystelle, adding: “Crystelle to win bake off.”

