Will Gunther actor James Michael Tyler be in the Friends reunion show?

Will Gunther appear on the Friends reunion? Here's what we know about whether James Michael Tyler will make an appearance.

The Friends reunion is *finally* almost upon us, with the episode airing next week on HBO Max in the US.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry will all be returning for a one-off episode next week, and they'll be joined by a number of special guests.

James Corden will host the special, and they'll be joined by the likes of David Beckham, Lady Gaga and Mindy Kaling.

A number of smaller characters on the show will also appear, and many fans may be wondering if the beloved Central Perk manager Gunther will be there.

Here's your need-to-know...

Gunther was the manager of Central Perk. Picture: Warner Bros.

Will Gunther be in the Friends reunion?

If you're a fan of Gunther (and who isn't?), we have fantastic news...

It has been confirmed that the actor who plays him - James Michael Tyler - will indeed appear in the reunion show.

He will be joined by a number more of the show's guest stars, including:

Maggie Wheeler (Janice)

Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller)

Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles)

Thomas Lennon (Joey's hand-twin)

Tom Selleck (Richard Burke)

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green)

The Friends reunion will air in the US next week. Picture: Instagram

What celebrity guests will appear in the Friends reunion?

As well as the above, the reunion will feature a host of famous faces, including:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Cindy Crawford

Cara Delevingne

Lady Gaga

Kit Harington

David Beckham

Malala Yousafzai

Mindy Kaling

Who will host the Friends reunion?

It was revealed in the trailer that James Corden will host the show.

The reunion was confirmed way back in February 2020, but filming was repeatedly pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston previously said that the show would be 'more exciting' because of the delay.

All six members of the main cast will appear in the special. Picture: HBO Max

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

