What guest stars will return for the Friends reunion?

By Polly Foreman

Will the likes of Gunther, Janice, Richard, Jack, and Heckles return for the Friends reunion?

In news we'd been waiting almost two decades for, it was confirmed last year that the Friends cast would reunite for a one-off reunion special.

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry will all be returning for a one-off episode next week, which will air in the US on May 27.

The reunion won't be a new episode of the show, but will instead see the cast reminisce about the show with a number of special guests.

We know that the main cast are returning, but many fans have been wondering which guest stars will be joining them.

Here's what we know...

The Friends reunion will air on HBO Max in the US on May 27. Picture: HBO Max

What other characters will return for the special?

Maggie Wheeler will be returning for the reunion. Picture: Warner Bros

It has been confirmed that the following guest stars will be returning for the special:

Maggie Wheeler (Janice)

James Michael Tyler (Gunther)

Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles (Jack and Judy Geller)

Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles)

Thomas Lennon (Joey's hand-twin)

Tom Selleck (Richard Burke)

Reese Witherspoon (Jill Green)

All six members of the main cast reunited for the special. Picture: Instagram

What celebrity guests will appear on the episode?

As well as beloved classic characters, a number of celebrity guests will also be appearing on the special.

As well as host James Corden, the following celebs will be making an appearance:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Cindy Crawford

Cara Delevingne

Lady Gaga

Kit Harington

David Beckham

Malala Yousafzai

Mindy Kaling

The reunion was confirmed way back in February 2020, but filming was repeatedly pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston - who played Rachel Green - previously teased that the show would be 'more exciting' because of the delay.

Friends aired between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Getty

She told Variety: "Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again. It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it. [But] it’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been.

"So I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You’re stuck with us for life guys."

