Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings to keep shock finale secret

26 January 2023, 07:57

Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings
Happy Valley has filmed multiple endings. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Happy Valley cast don't even know how the show will finish as multiple endings have been filmed.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been hooked on the latest series of Happy Valley.

But while we’re all desperate to find out what happens in the final episode, it turns out not even the actors know how the series ends.

In fact, bosses made sure to film extra scenes in a bid to keep the hugely anticipated finale underwraps.

Speaking in a recent interview, Amit Shah, who plays drug-dealing pharmacist Faisal Bhatti, insisted he has no clue how his character's storyline finishes.

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine in Happy Valley
Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine in Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

"I still don't know how it all ends up for him because we filmed the final scenes in various different ways,” he said.

Fans of the show will have seen Faisal get into a car accident with teacher Rob Hepworth in the latest episode.

Opening up about the scene, Faisal added: "I think he's going through that weird transition period.

"When the collision happens and he realises it's Rob, like a switch goes in his head. He thinks, 'Okay, I can either be Faisal from before or I can take control of the situation'. It's just a different him."

Happy Valley returned with a third season over Christmas, seven years after the second season finished.

James Norton plays Tommy in Happy Valley
James Norton plays Tommy in Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

The crime drama follows the police officer Sergeant Catherine Cawood - played by Sarah Lancashire - and her family.

Fans have been quick to praise Sarah’s incredible performance as Catherine, with many insisting she deserves awards for her powerful acting.

Unfortunately, this will be the last time we see the Happy Valley characters on our screens, as James Norton, who plays Tommy, confirmed it is the final season.

He said: "I think the reason this series is particularly exciting is because everyone knows it's the last.

"Everyone is sort of predicting and guessing how Sally wants to end it. [...] It was really wonderful to read the script and hear her ideas - and they don't disappoint."

