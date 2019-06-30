Could Harry Judd be McFly-ing into Strictly Come Dancing hot seat?

Harry Judd won Strictly with his dance partner Aliona Vilani. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

McFly star Harry Judd is being lined up to fill Darcey Bussell's place on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel.

Show bosses believe the 33-year-old drummer, who lifted the glitterball trophy in 2011 with dance partner Aliona Vilani, would help the show attract a more youthful audience.

Darcey sensationally quit the show in April after seven years on the show.

A source told The Sun: “Strictly bosses are desperate to appeal to younger viewers, as they know that is the age group they need to build on.

McFly stars Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, Danny Jones and Harry Judd. Picture: Getty

“Last year that was behind the decision to sign up YouTuber Joe Sugg as a contestant. And Harry has millions of young fans thanks to McFly.

“He is popular, very charismatic and has experience of dancing both on Strictly and in the West End, after appearing in Rip It Up.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 judges (l-r) Bruno Tonioli, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: Getty

“They know that he would also hit the right note with older audiences as he is very much a family man, he is a dad with two children."

"Talks are ongoing at the moment, but as it stands, Harry is a firm favourite."

Harry Judd was a big hit on Strictly. Picture: Getty

Last year dad-of-two Harry appeared on the West End in Rip It Up, which celebrates the music of the 1960s, alongside former Strictly stars Aston Merrygold, Louis Smith and Jay McGuinness.

The source continued: “Harry has gained a lot of dance experience since he won Strictly -performing night after night with Rip It Up.

"But he would also bring something to the judging panel that none of the others can, because he has been in the celebrities’ shoes.

Rip It Up stars Jay McGuinness, Aston Merrygold, Harry Judd and Louis Smith. Picture: Getty

“And it wouldn’t be the first time the bosses chose a former contestant to be a judge, look at Alesha Dixon.”

After winning the show in 2007 Alesha, 40, joined the judging panel in 2009 for four years before leaving to appear on ITV show Britain’s Got Talent.

Dancing pro and fan favourite Anton Du Beke, 52, has revealed he would love to be a part of the judging panel but it appears youth is the key ingredient show bosses are after this year.