Who is Hashu Mohammed from The Circle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Hashu is playing as Syed on The Circle. Picture: Channel 4

Hashu Mohammed is playing as 'Syed' in The Circle - here's your need-to-know on him.

The final of The Circle will air on Friday, and we're absolutely gutted our favourite show is coming to an end.

The third series of the Channel 4 show has arguably been the most dramatic yet - and there are still a number of Catfish still in the game...

Friday's final will see Felix finally be unmasked as Natalya, as well as Syed revealed as Hashu.

The latter is the only Catfish to have been in the game since the beginning, and he has proved hugely popular with fellow players and viewers alike.

Here's your need-to-know on him

Who is Hashu Mohammed? What's his age and job?

Hashu is a 28-year-old YouTuber from Birmingham.

Prior to entering The Circle, he was already a popular YouTuber - and he currently has 30,500 subscribers.

Hashu is one of the players on series three of The Circle. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up about his decision to play his uncle Syed, he previously said: "People see First generation migrants and often assume that they have a barrier to their ability to communicate with society due to English sometimes being their second language.

"I really want to take this opportunity to portray a character like that, and completely break them free of any assumptions that people might make about him. I want to show that that generation can have a real laugh too and see how people react."

Is Syed a real person?

While Syed is a Catfish in The Circle, he is based on Hashu's real-life uncle.

Will Hashu / Syed win The Circle?

We don't yet know who will win The Circle, but odds from Betfair have suggested that Hashu is the favourite to win the show.

The full list of odds are below:

Hashu Mohammed (playing as ‘Syed’): 2/1 Manrika Khaira: 7/2 Andy Smith: 9/2 Natalya Platonova (playing as ‘Felix’): 6/1 Joey Alabi (playing as ‘Femi’): 8/1 Pippa Walker: 10/1 Shabaz Ali (playing as ‘Alice): 16/1

Hashu is current favourite to win. Picture: Channel 4

Is Hashu Mohammed on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @smashbengali.

