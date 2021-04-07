Who is Andy from The Circle? Wife, Instagram and job revealed

Your need-to-know on The Circle's Andy. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/andysmith_twobeans

Andy Smith is one of the contestants taking part on The Circle UK season three - here's your need-to-know on him.

The Circle UK final takes place this Friday, and we're absolutely gutted that one of our favourite shows of the year is coming to an end.

We don't yet know who was crowned winner of the series, which was prerecorded last year, but we're guessing we're in for a *dramatic* final.

There are still a number of Catfish remaining in the game, who will all finally be unmasked on Friday.

One of the contestants who is playing as themselves is Andy Smith - here's your need-to-know on him.

Andy is one of the contestants on the third season of The Circle. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Andy Smith? What's his age and job?

Andy, 34, is a Company Director from Solihull.

He runs Smithtons Food Market, which provides fresh produce for the local community while minimising its impact on the environment.

He is married to a woman named Holli, and the couple have two adorable children - who he has photos of in his Circle profile.

Speaking before going on the show about his decision to play as himself, he said: "I’ll be unashamedly me. I’m biased but I think I’m a pretty decent bloke and I hope that comes across. If I have to call someone out on being a catfish, I’ll be able to find a way to articulate myself while still being liked.

"I’m not desperate to be universally loved but it’s a preference over being universally disliked! I’ll try and convert some catfish and get them on my side, I want them to change their profile picture and announce they’re a catfish to everyone!"

He added: "I think it’s important to be who you actually are. Colleagues have called me the priest because I value morality above anything else. Considering what I think about catfish, it would be disingenuous to play anyone other than myself."

Speaking about his experience of social media, he said: "At the beginning of Covid I made coaching videos on YouTube of how you find profit and things that other people probably think are quite boring. But I put it on YouTube and more people started watching them.

"They are by no means viral, they’re very niche, but after that I got on Instagram, I don’t really engage on it though. I only post when my wife tells me to post a nice picture of us and the kids. The only thing I go on social media for is a quick nosey or to read football articles."

Where does Andy come in The Circle?

We don't yet know where Andy will finish in The Circle, but you can view the full list of odds here.