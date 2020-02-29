Heartbroken Gogglebox star June reveals the big change she's made since her husband's death

June and Bernicoff were a hit with Gogglebox fans. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

As one of Gogglebox's first and most iconic pairings, June and Leon Bernicoff became instant national treasures with their warm sense of humour.

But when June's beloved Leon died just before Christmas in 2017 after an illness, June decided to leave the show immediately.

Appearing on Graham Norton last night, June revealed how Leon determinedly recorded the Christmas special shortly before he passed away.

She told Graham Norton, when she appeared on his Saturday morning show: "He hadn't been very well over the weekend, and I suggested he didn't do it.

"But Leon was determined not to let loyal viewers down, and told her, 'I'm sitting here in my Christmas jumper waiting to entertain the nation'."

Twitter post by June Bernicoff last year. Picture: Twitter

After losing her husband of 64-years, things at home have changed enormously. She made changes around their home including switching their famous armchairs around. Now she admits she rarely watches the TV that propelled them to stardom.

June continues: "I don't watch much TV these days, if I'm honest.

"I find it difficult. I've been reading a lot more, or listening to the radio, but I just feel restless whenever I sit down to watch it. I find myself getting up to make a lot of cups of tea and I can't settle."

June has now also left the semi-detached Liverpool home she shared with her husband for six decades and where fans saw the couple rise to fame.

She revealed her news on Twitter last year as she made the decision to be closer to her family in Warks.

June wrote: "Good Bye Liverpool my home for 62 years! Reluctantly leaving.

"Thank you guys I’ll miss your warmth, humour and affection! Very special people."

The Gogglebox team met Leon at a bridge club when they were casting for the show before the first show aired in 2013.

June never expected them to be regulars on the show that attracted an average of 3.6m viewers each week.

Two months after Leon's death the show aired a tribute for Leon and that's when reality really hit for June.

"I looked over to his chair, and when I saw it, that was the first time I really, really cried after he died", she said.

"It was the start of my grieving process, funny as that sounds."