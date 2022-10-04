Hocus Pocus 2 songs will make the perfect soundtrack for Halloween

4 October 2022, 13:09 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 13:55

Hocus Pocus 2 three witches
Hocus Pocus 2 has remixed some classics from the 1993 version. Picture: Matt Kennedy/Disney+

By Zoe Adams

The Sanderson sisters are back with top songs including One Way Or Another, Garden of Magic and Skeleton Sam.

Hocus Pocus 2 is bringing us all the nostalgia this Halloween season as Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy return to our TVs as our favourite trio of witches.

And while the storyline has everyone gripped, it's the songs and soundtrack that have really got us all talking.

While Hocus Pocus is not generally considered a musical, movie number two is packed with spooky Halloween songs for you to add to your scary playlists.

With both Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Middler handling some vocals, Hocus Pocus 2's soundtrack has a mixture of classics from the 1993 version as well as some new top hits.

Here's the full Hocus Pocus 2 song list that we know will make the perfect Halloween playlist:

arah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters
arah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy have brought back the Sanderson sisters. Picture: Matt Kennedy/Disney+

What songs are on the Hocus Pocus 2 soundtrack?

It's a full album of the songs we love Hocus Pocus for plus a few new ones to sing along to. There's also a few brilliant remixes you'll recognise too.

  • Garden of Magic - sang by Hannah Waddingham)
  • Skeleton Sam - sang by by LVCRFT
  • Planet Claire - sang by The B-52s
  • Ghosted - sang by DBone & The Remains
  • Somebody’s Watching Me - remix by Rockwell
  • Garden of Magic Reprise - sang by Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Hocus Pocus Voo Doo - by Big Bob Kornegay
  • Skate - by Silk Sonic
  • Afraid of the Night by DBone & the Remains feat. Earl St. Clair
  • One Way Or Another - sang by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy
  • I Put A Spell On You - by Jay Hawkins
  • The Witches Are Back - sang by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy)

Is there a Hocus Pocus 2 soundtrack and album?

The movie release wouldn't be complete without a soundtrack album to accompany it! The album, is available now to stream on Spotify, Apple and other digital platforms.

If it's a physical album you're after, this will be released on November 11th, 2022.

