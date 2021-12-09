Home Alone cast is planning a reunion 31 years after Christmas film

9 December 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 11:43

The cast of Home Alone is reuniting
The cast of Home Alone is reuniting. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The cast of the original Home Alone film will be reuniting in the near future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s that time of year again when we love nothing more than curling up on the sofa with a cup of tea and Home Alone on the TV.

But fans of the film will be very excited to know that the McCallister family could be returning to our screens very soon.

In fact, Devin Ratray - who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz - said he still keeps in touch with his original costars and there is a reunion on the horizon.

The Home Alone family is reuniting
The Home Alone family is reuniting. Picture: Alamy

He told PEOPLE: "They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf."

Devin added: "The family is moving on their own accord to get together.

"So who knows what's going to happen in the future?"

Unfortunately, the reunion rumours don't seem to include Macaulay Culkin or McCallister mum Kate (Catherine O'Hara), but hopefully they will get involved.

Devin Ratray has spoken out about a Home Alone reunion
Devin Ratray has spoken out about a Home Alone reunion. Picture: Alamy

Later in the interview, Devin went on to describe the film franchise as a ‘legacy’, adding: "I don't know what life has been like without Home Alone, since I just turned 13.

“I've come to realise that this movie, it's bigger than me. It's bigger than any actor's ego. It has become part of indelible imprints in family — in their consciousness."

This comes after the original house from the 1990 film appeared on Airbnb earlier this month.

Devin Ratray played Buzz in Home Alone
Devin Ratray played Buzz in Home Alone. Picture: Alamy

According to the rental platform, anyone who is in the Chicago area on 12 December will be able to stay in the house for one night for just $25 (£19).

Guests will be treated to a fully festive house, pizza and the chance to set up booby traps just like Kevin in the film.

The Airbnb listing says: "You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home - my pizza, even - with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, lose this time."

Find out more information on the Airbnb website here.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve

Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Christmas

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot

Does Big Die in And Just Like That?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?
And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK
Daniel could be leaving Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers convinced Daniel is leaving over shock Summer storyline

Trending on Heart

Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram

Jessie J opens up about devastating miscarriage in heartbreaking post

Celebrities

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Shopping

Impress your guests with a stunning grazing table

How to make the perfect grazing table: Buffet board and platter ideas for festive parties

Food & Drink

A wedding guest has complained about her friend's wedding

Bride and groom spark debate after asking guests to ‘chip in’ for wedding costs

Lifestyle

Mum transforms living room into Harry Potter Christmas paradise for under £70

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

Lifestyle

Daniel, Rupert and Emma reunited in the Gryffindor Common Room

First look at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter TV reunion

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly striped skirt from Anthropologie

Celebrities

We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021?

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021? Latest betting odds and predictions
A study has claimed hangovers get better with age

Hangovers are easier as you get older, study claims

Lifestyle

January 3rd 2022 is an official bank holiday [Alamy]

New Year’s Day: Is the 3rd of January a bank holiday?

Lifestyle

Meena has murdered four people in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Who has Meena Sharma killed and when will she be caught?
What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle