Home Alone cast is planning a reunion 31 years after Christmas film

By Naomi Bartram

The cast of the original Home Alone film will be reuniting in the near future.

It’s that time of year again when we love nothing more than curling up on the sofa with a cup of tea and Home Alone on the TV.

But fans of the film will be very excited to know that the McCallister family could be returning to our screens very soon.

In fact, Devin Ratray - who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz - said he still keeps in touch with his original costars and there is a reunion on the horizon.

He told PEOPLE: "They have been planning a reunion online and I just recently, as in a couple of days ago, got on their messenger chat thread, and I have been trying to keep up with Jed Cohen and Diana [Rein] and Terrie [Snell] and Angela Goethals and Hillary Wolf."

Devin added: "The family is moving on their own accord to get together.

"So who knows what's going to happen in the future?"

Unfortunately, the reunion rumours don't seem to include Macaulay Culkin or McCallister mum Kate (Catherine O'Hara), but hopefully they will get involved.

Later in the interview, Devin went on to describe the film franchise as a ‘legacy’, adding: "I don't know what life has been like without Home Alone, since I just turned 13.

“I've come to realise that this movie, it's bigger than me. It's bigger than any actor's ego. It has become part of indelible imprints in family — in their consciousness."

This comes after the original house from the 1990 film appeared on Airbnb earlier this month.

According to the rental platform, anyone who is in the Chicago area on 12 December will be able to stay in the house for one night for just $25 (£19).

Guests will be treated to a fully festive house, pizza and the chance to set up booby traps just like Kevin in the film.

The Airbnb listing says: "You may not remember me as particularly accommodating but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home - my pizza, even - with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, lose this time."

Find out more information on the Airbnb website here.