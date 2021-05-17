How many episodes are there of Innocent season 2?

If you’re looking for another crime thriller to get stuck into, ITV’s Innocent is back with a brand new series.

This time around, the story follows Sally Wright (Katherine Kelly), a high school teacher accused of having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is then killed, Sally is wrongfully found guilty of his murder and ends up in prison.

After eventually having her conviction overturned, Sally then becomes determined to find the real killer.

But how many episodes are there of Innocent series 2? Here’s what we know…

Just like season one, there will be four episodes in the new series.

The first episode is airing on Monday 17th May at 9pm, and then the following three episodes will follow on consecutive days.

This means the final episode will be on Thursday 20th May.

Filming actually started all the way back in December 2019, but this had to be suspended at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shooting was finally allowed to start up again in the middle of August, with the whole cast and crew forced to isolate for two weeks before.

Alongside Katherine Kelly, Marcella’s Jamie Bamber plays her husband Sam and other cast members include Priyanga Burford, Shaun Dooley, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Lucy Black.

The official synopsis reads: "Innocent II focuses upon the scandal that rocked the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in 2015 involving school teacher, Sally Wright, who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor

"When Matty is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking special interest in the boy.

"In spite of having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence and the fact she couldn’t be placed at the remote beauty spot on the day Matty was found murdered, Sally was convicted by a majority verdict and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail.

It continues: "Hell-bent on reclaiming some of her life, Sally sets out to help the police seek answers and find the real killer. DCI Michael Braithwaite returning to work after a period of absence is charged with re-investigating the case and is determined to discover the true identity of Matty’s killer."

ITV Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair Jones added: “Innocent II is a thriller which keeps you guessing to the very end. Chris and Matt's brilliant scripts are compelling and the characters incredibly relatable.

"We’re thrilled to be working again with TXTV and Chris Lang on a second instalment of Innocent.”