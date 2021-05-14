Innocent cast: How old is Katherine Kelly and who did she play in Coronation Street?

Katherine Kelly stars as Sally Wright in Innocent. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images/ITV

Who did Katherine Kelly play in Coronation Street and what happened to her character Becky MacDonald?

Katherine Kelly is starring in brand new drama Innocent, playing school teacher Sally Wright.

Sally was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When Matty is found dead, Sally is subsequently convicted of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail.

Sally is then given a lifeline when new evidence is unearthed placing her six miles from the murder scene.

But who is Katherine Kelly and what was her character in Coronation Street?

Katherine Kelly is starring in Innocent. Picture: ITV

How old is Katherine Kelly?

Katherine Kelly was born on November 19, 1979 making her 41-years-old.

She was born in Barnsley, South Yorkshire and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before graduating in 2001.

Who did Katherine Kelly play in Coronation Street?

Kelly starred as Becky McDonald in Coronation Street from 2006 until 2012.

Becky has been part of some huge storylines including her friendship with Roy (David Neilson) and Hayley Cropper (Julie Hesmondhalgh).

She also had a romance with Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) and married Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), as well as tragically suffering two miscarriages.

In 2012, Becky met manager of Whittingham Place Hotel Danny Stratton (Jeremy Sheffield) and the pair fell for each other.

When Danny was asked to move to Barbados to run a new hotel, Becky went with him and his son Billy.

What else has Katherine Kelly been in?

After leaving Corrie, Katherine has starred in shows such as The Field of Blood, City of Angels, Happy Valley, Doctor Who, Him.

She also played Lady Loxley in ITV drama series Mr Selfridge and played Leah in Cheat.

Most recently, Kelly joined the cast of Liar as Detective Karen Renton.

Katherine Kelly starred in ITV's Liar. Picture: ITV

Is Katherine Kelly married?

Katherine married Ryan Clark in Las Vegan in 2013, but the pair split in October 2020.

A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: "Katherine and Ryan have made the difficult decision to separate.

"They see it as a positive move for both of them, and the separation is completely amicable.

"Their children are their top priority and they will continue to co-parent as good friends."

Katherine and Ryan met in 2011, with Kelly previously telling You Magazine: "I met Ryan at my best friend's wedding in Australia.

"But he was with someone else, and I'd only split up with my boyfriend of six years the week before.

"We became good mates first because he was part of my friend's circle and I'd see him whenever I was visiting her.

"Then when I went back, he was single and so was I, so it was lovely to get together romantically at last."

Katherine and Ryan are parents to their two daughters Orla, seven, and Rose, four.