Innocent season 2 cast: Who is Nadia Albina?

Nadia Albina plays Jenny in Innocent. Picture: ITV

Innocent is back with a brand new series on ITV.

The story follows schoolteacher Sally Wright (played by Katherine Kelly) who was accused of having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor.

When he is then brutally killed, Sally is convicted of his murder and spends five years in behind bars.

Evidence then emerges that overturns her charges, and she is free to go back to her home town of Keswick.

As she tries to rebuild her life, it seems like everyone she ever knew has turned their back on her, except her friend Jenny who lets her stay in her house for a while.

Who is Nadia Albina?

Nadia is an actress who has a successful career in theatre and TV.

She previously starred in the musical Reasons to be Cheerful, as well as Secret Theatre's Show One at the Lyric Hammersmith in 2013.

After being cast as Blanche in the latter, Nadia - whose right arm finishes at the elbow - said she was worried she would be judged for her disability.

She told The Guardian: "When they said, 'Nadia, you will be Blanche', I froze. I was worried that my disability would be a lens through which everything would be seen. That fear of that has never gone away.

"Since the Paralympics, it feels as if there's been a bit of a ripple effect, at least more awareness. But there is no way we can relax.”

She added: “Just because I or somebody else gets one good job, it doesn't mean the battle is won."

As for her TV roles, Nadia is best known for her roles in Whites (2010), Doctors (2000) and Beautiful People (2008).

Back in 2010, Nadia also spoke about her role as Alison in Whites, saying she loved filming the comedy as it dealt with her disability ‘in such a funny way’.

She told the BBC at the time: “I have to say that the fact that this script dealt with disability in such a funny way made me really want to have the opportunity to film it.

“For years I have thought that the best way to confront any issue that people may find awkward is to make it funny, to make people laugh, otherwise if it is too serious a point people feel like they can't engage with it, and then nothing ever progresses.”

