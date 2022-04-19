How many episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal are there on Netflix?

19 April 2022, 12:01 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 13:44

Anatomy of a Scandal episode guide: how many episodes of the Netflix series are there?

If you're looking for your next Netflix obsession, we recommend getting going with Anatomy of a Scandal, pronto.

Listen now on Global Player: Ryan, Adam, and Scott Thomas return for Mancs on the Mic season two

The series stars Sienna Miller as Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of a high-ranking politician named James (player by Rupert Friend) who is close friends with the Prime Minister (Geoffrey Streatfeild).

After a scandalous secret comes to light, their picture-perfect life quickly unravels when her husband is accused of a shocking crime.

Sienna Miller stars in Anatomy of a Scandal
Sienna Miller stars in Anatomy of a Scandal. Picture: Netflix

The show is based on a book of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, and has proved a huge hit since it dropped on Netflix last Friday.

If you're just getting started on the series, here's how many episodes are ahead for you to enjoy.

How many episodes of Anatomy of a Scandal are there?

There are six episodes in total, which are all around 45 minutes-long.

Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now
Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Anatomy of a Scandal?

Netflix haven't confirmed whether or not it will be returning.

The show has been billed as a 'limited series', which usually indicates that it's standalone with no plans for more episodes.

According to Deadline, however, Anatomy of a Scandal was first pitched as an anthology series, meaning further seasons could explore brand-new stories.

