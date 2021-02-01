How many episodes are there of The Drowning on Channel 5?

The Drowning is airing on Channel 5 this February. Picture: Channel 5

How many episodes are there of The Drowning and what time is it on? Here's what we know...

If you’re looking for a new series to binge, Channel 5 has got you covered with The Drowning.

The drama stars Jill Halfpenny as lead character mother Jodie whose son went missing eight years ago.

When she meets teenager Daniel, she becomes convinced that he is her son.

Following him to school, she realises that he has no memory of her, so she decides to masquerade as a school music teacher in order to get close to him.

Jill Halfpenny plays Jodie in The Drowning. Picture: Channel 5

But her fixation with finding out the truth threatens to turn her life upside down once again, and leads her down a dangerous path.

As we sit down to watch the brand new thriller, let’s find out more about the show and how many episodes there are.

How many episodes are there of Channel 5’s The Drowning?

There are four episodes on The Drowning which will begin on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday, 1 February.

The episodes will be shown on consecutive nights so will continue at the same time through to Thursday, 4 February.

If you miss any of the episodes, you can catch up online via My5.

The Drowning is produced by Doctor Who star Noel Clarke and there is an all-star cast on board.

Jill Halfpenny - who EastEnders viewers will know as Kate Mitchell - is starring as Jodie, a grieving mother, while Rupert Penry-Jones is playing Daniel’s dad Mark.

The show also features the likes of Jonas Armstrong, as Jodie’s brother Jason, Deborah Findley as her mum Lynn, and acting newbie Cody Molka as teenager Daniel.

Jade Anouka and Babs Olusanmokun are also in the line up.

Speaking about her new role, Jill said: “Jodie does become somewhat erratic, but her intention becomes clearer.

“She is so sure of what she is doing and why she is doing it and that Daniel is her son.”

