How many episodes of Virgin River season three are there on Netflix?

Virgin River season three episodes: how many episodes are there in the Netflix series?

The third season of Virgin River dropped on Netflix on July 9, and the new series is proving a huge hit with viewers.

The drama tells the story of Melinda "Mel" Monroe, who moves to the northern Californian town of Virgin River to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner.

If you're just getting started on season three, here's your need-to-know on how many episodes there are.

There are 10 episodes in total, which are as follows:

Where there's smoke... Sticky Feet Spare Parts and Broken Hearts Take My Breath Away Kindling Jack and Jill Split Life and Death The Sun Also Rises A Wedding, No Funeral and a Baby

How many seasons of Virgin River are there?

There are three seasons in total, which are all available to stream on Netflix.

Will there be a season four of Virgin River?

While nothing has been officially confirmed, it looks like there will be a season four of the show.

Lynda Boyd, who plays Lilly in the drama, recently teased that her character (who was killed off) would be back in flashback scenes in the future series.

She told RadioTimes: "When I did have that chat that day with those producers, they said that the plan was to bring me back in flashbacks – like Mel's husband, her dead husband.

"Nobody has said anything yet. As far as I know, Tara will look after Chloe. I'm pretty sure Annette [O'Toole] will come back as Hope. Nobody has any idea."