Does Hope die in Virgin River season three?

Here's what happens to Virgin River character Hope. Picture: Netflix

Does Hope die at the end of season three? Here's what's happened to the character...

Virgin River season three dropped on Netflix earlier this month, and the new series of the beloved show is proving a huge hit with viewers.

Fans of the show have been confused, however, at the absence of Hope McCrea, played by Annette O’Toole, in the new series.

Hope is the mayor of the town and fiancée of Doc Mullins, but she is never actually seen in-person in the new series, and there was concern she had been killed off at the end.

Here's what has happened to the character...

**Spoilers for Virgin River season three ahead**

Is Hope dead?

Fans of Hope had been concerned that the character was killed off in season three.

She was caught up in a hurricane while visiting her aunt and Doc, but luckily got out fine and stayed with her aunt for a few months.

On her way back to Virgin River, Hope then got into a car accident - and ended up in hospital.

Hope fans will be delighted to know, though, that Hope isn't dead, and that she survived the accident.

Showrunner Sue Tenney confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Hope is still alive and will return to season four, saying: "We do move ahead. To us, it's the recovery and what she's dealing with—a traumatic brain injury. In a hospital and going through recovery, that's not really where our show lives. But we're very committed to what the truth of something is, so we'll go to the edge of what's the best recovery for this."

Where is Hope in season three?

While Hope isn't there in-person in season three, she is involved with storylines.

The reason why the character Hope isn't present is because actress Annette O’Toole couldn't travel to Vancouver to film because of coronavirus restrictions.

Sue Tenny told Us Weekly: "We were affected by COVID like every other show, and it was impossible for Annette to come and join us up here in Vancouver. Personally, I love Hope. I love the character, so we got busy in the writers’ room to see how we can keep her alive in the show, with only having limited access.”