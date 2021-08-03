How many seasons of Baptiste are there and is this the last?

This is the final series of Baptiste. Picture: BBC

Will there be a season 3 of Baptiste? Or is this the last? Here’s what we know…

Baptiste is back on our screens, with our favourite private detective trying to solve another case, this time in Hungary.

Tchéky Karyo has reprised his role for the new drama and has been joined by Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw.

But is this the last season of Baptiste? Here’s what we know about the BBC show…

How many series’ of Baptiste are there?

This is season two of Baptiste, with the first airing all the way back in 2019.

The storyline centred around Julien meeting his long-lost son Niels Horchner (Boris Van Severen) who was working for the Romanian trafficking gang.

It ended with a dramatic shootout and Niels heading to jail. You can catch up on all the drama HERE!

As for season two, it is made up of six one-hour-long episodes, just like the first series.

This began on Sunday 18 July at 9pm on BBC1, so the last episode will be on Sunday 29 August.

Baptiste season 1 first aired back in 2019. Picture: BBC

Will there be another series of Baptiste?

Unfortunately, this season will be the last, with showrunners Harry and Jack Williams saying they won’t be bringing the character back.

Jack previously told the Metro: "When we finished Baptiste series one we had an idea for a trilogy and it was all great and very exciting. And then we thought about it and what we didn’t ever want to do was somehow see him become another police officer."

He added: "I think we began to worry that it would become a formula. Do we suddenly make him just another cop?

"When we wrote it we started to realise that if we did this we wouldn't get to do another one.

"It's about doing the right thing for the character and not going: 'Hey, we'll be back next year with more crazy adventures.' It's something great that we all love and we're proud of."