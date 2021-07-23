What happened to Julian Baptiste’s daughter? Everything you need to know about Sara

Baptiste is back on BBC for season 2. Picture: BBC

Baptiste season 2 spoilers: What happened to Baptiste's daughter in series one and how did she die?

**Warning Baptiste season 2 spoilers below**

Baptiste is finally back for a brand new series this summer.

But since we last saw the retired police officer in 2019, it’s fair to say a lot has changed.

Throughout the first episode it’s hinted that something bad has happened to Baptiste’s daughter Sara, especially when his wife Celia then asks for a divorce.

Baptiste's daughter died in the second season. Picture: BBC

So, what happened to Baptiste’s daughter and how did she die? Here’s what we know…

What happened to Julian Baptiste’s daughter?

Fans of The Missing will know that Julien and Celia’s daughter, Sara Baptiste, was seen in the original ITV series in 2015.

In the storyline, Sara was a drug addict and ended up overdosing on heroin and had to spend some time in hospital.

It looked like she was going to get her happy ending when she managed to go sober and even had a family of her own in the first season of Baptiste.

Tragically, it’s revealed in the second season that Sara died four months before the Emma Chambers incident.

Baptiste's wife Celia has asked for a divorce in the second season. Picture: BBC

In the second episode, Julien and Celia can be seen buying a teddy bear for Sara’s daughter.

But after arguing, the pair arrive an hour late to find Sara collapsed on the floor due to a drug overdose after relapsing.

Opening up about Baptiste’s struggle in this series, writers’ Harry & Jack Williams said: ”When we meet Julien Baptiste, he is a broken man, and he is not the detective we know and love.

“He’s almost unrecognisable and we actually see him getting arrested by the French police and we don’t really understand why.

“We learn that he is got real problems in his life, his family is broken and he’s struggling with personal issues.

“What is interesting about the journey he then goes on is that the demons he is struggling with in some ways mirror the ones Emma Chambers is struggling with.

“They have a love/ hate relationship where they’re struggling with each other but they’re helping each other too.”