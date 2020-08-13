How many seasons and episodes of Harlots are there?

Harlots is currently airing on BBC Two. Picture: BBC Two

Two episodes of Harlots air each week on BBC Two - here's your need-to-know on how many series' and episodes there are.

Harlots was originally broadcast in 2017 on ITV Encore - as well as Hulu in the US - and season one is now being broadcast weekly on BBC Two.

The drama, set in 18th Century London, tells the story of brothel-owner Margaret Wells.

It follows her determination to improve the lives of herself and her two daughters, while faced with increasing opposition from the public and police.

Harlots originally aired on ITV Encore and Hulu in 2017. Picture: BBC Two

How many seasons of Harlots are there?

There are currently three seasons of the show, all of which will be shown on BBC Two.

Each Wednesday, starting on August 5, the channel will show two episodes. Currently, the first four episodes of the first season have been broadcast (and are available to stream on the iPlayer).

Season three will be aired toward the end of the year, according to reports.

How many episodes of Harlots are there?

There are 24 episodes of the show across all three seasons - with eight episodes per season.

What is Harlots about?

The first episode synopsis reads: "Brothel owner Margaret Wells [played by Samantha Morton] is on the threshold of moving into a more up-market house in Soho when her premises are raided by the nightwatchmen.

"Fined for keeping an obscene and bawdy house and unable to make the final payment for her new establishment, she is forced to utilise her greatest asset - her daughter Lucy [Eloise Smyth].

"Meanwhile, her rival Lydia Quigley [Lesley Manville] is determined that Margaret's grand plans are thwarted."

Harlots stars Samantha Morton as Margaret Wells. Picture: BBC Two

Lesley Manville told the BBC of the series: "It’s a proper, fully-fledged story about what it was like to be trying to survive as a prostitute in 1763 in Georgian England at every level of society.

"Along the way you get the humour, bitterly sad stories, revenge, pain, women-hating women, you get a bit of everything in it.

"But it’s coming from an angle of truth and of trying to be honest to that time. And not be titillating in any way. That’s definitely what we’re not aiming to do."

Is there a trailer for Harlots?

You can watch the trailer below:

