Who plays Margaret Wells in Harlots and what else has Samantha Morton been in?

Your need-to-know on Harlots actor Samantha Morton: including age, partner and other TV work.

The first two episodes of Harlots premiered on BBC Two last week, and the third and fourth will air tonight (Wednesday 12 August) at 9pm and 9:45pm respectively.

The British-American series is set in the 18th century, and tells the story of Margarets Wells, who runs a brothel in London.

Harlots is set in 18th century London. Picture: BBC

It follows her determination to improve the lives of herself and her family, while faced with increasing opposition from the public and police.

The series originally aired on ITV Encore (and Hulu in the US), but all three seasons are now airing on BBC Two.

Here's your need-to-know on Samantha Morton, who plays Margaret Wells.

Who is Samantha Morton? What's her age and background?

Samantha, 43, is an actress and director from Nottingham, England.

Samantha Morton is an English actor. Picture: PA

What else has Samantha Morton been in?

As well as Harlots, Samantha is also known for being in films such as Jane Eyre, Emma, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and The Messenger.

She has also starred in TV shows such as The Last Panthers, Rillington Place and The Walking Dead.

Harlots airs on BBC Two on Wednesdays. Picture: BBC

What is Harlots about?

The first episode synopsis reads: "Brothel owner Margaret Wells [played by Samantha Morton] is on the threshold of moving into a more up-market house in Soho when her premises are raided by the nightwatchmen.

"Fined for keeping an obscene and bawdy house and unable to make the final payment for her new establishment, she is forced to utilise her greatest asset - her daughter Lucy [Eloise Smyth].

"Meanwhile, her rival Lydia Quigley [Lesley Manville] is determined that Margaret's grand plans are thwarted."

Lesley Manville told the BBC of the series: "It’s a proper, fully-fledged story about what it was like to be trying to survive as a prostitute in 1763 in Georgian England at every level of society.

"Along the way you get the humour, bitterly sad stories, revenge, pain, women-hating women, you get a bit of everything in it.

"But it’s coming from an angle of truth and of trying to be honest to that time. And not be titillating in any way. That’s definitely what we’re not aiming to do."

Is there a trailer for Harlots?

You can watch the trailer below:

How many seasons of Harlots are there?

There are three seasons of the show, and series one is currently being screened weekly on BBC Two (with two episodes airing each week).

