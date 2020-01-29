How many times have Ant and Dec won best presenter at the NTAs and what other awards have they bagged?

Ant and Dec won 'best presenter' again at the NTAs. Picture: PA Images/ITV

Unsurprisingly, Ant and Dec bagged another NTA this year, but how many times have they won?

The NTAs were back this year, as TVs finest went up against each other to bag a prestigious gong.

But while the night was full of surprises, there’s one thing that never changes as Ant and Dec were crowned ‘Best Presenters’ once again.

In their acceptance speech, Ant, 44, said: "On our way in we had the chat, like we normally do, about this year being the year we don't win it and we were like 'look it's been a great run and we're very lucky to do what we do' and then you go and do this again; thank you!"

Dec, 44, then added: "It never gets easier sat there. If anything you feel more and more sick every year. Thank you to so many people.

"To our management, to all of the support we continually get from ITV, to everybody who works on all of our shows who make us look good, but most of all everybody who took the time to vote."

But as the boys celebrate another successful year on telly, how many times have they won Best Presenter and what other NTAs have Ant and Dec scooped?

How many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?

The pair have actually won the TV presenter award at the NTAs 19 times in a row.

They even won last year in spite of Ant being off TV for much of the year working on his addiction issues.

Ant and Dec first won all the way back in 2001, and they’ve taken the award every year since then. Before then, Michael Barrymore won the gong in 2000.

What other NTA awards have Ant and Dec won?

Overall, the duo have won a total of 41 awards at the ceremony.

These include 11 for Entertainment Programme category and three for the Most Popular Reality Programme.

This year they also took home the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award as part of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

In 2009, there were no NTA awards, but the duo have won at least one or two awards every year.