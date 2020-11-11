AJ Pritchard officially confirmed for I'm A Celeb after testing negative for COVID-19

11 November 2020, 13:27

AJ Pritchard will be appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
AJ Pritchard will be appearing on this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Strictly Come Dancing star tested positive for coronavirus recently, putting his time on the show in jeopardy.

AJ Pritchard will enter the I'm A Celebrity castle on Sunday night after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Strictly Come Dancing star's time on the show was at risk last week when it was revealed he had tested positive for the virus.

READ MORE: I'm A Celeb replace Kiosk Kev with 'Kiosk Cledwyn' in shake-up for new series

AJ Pritchard's place on this series of I'm A Celeb was put at risk when he tested positive for coronavirus
AJ Pritchard's place on this series of I'm A Celeb was put at risk when he tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: ITV

Since then, AJ has been self isolating, and will now officially take part in the show following the all-clear.

A spokesperson for the dancer told the Mail Online AJ had tested negative on Wednesday.

AJ Pritchard has been isolating with his girlfriend in North Wales
AJ Pritchard has been isolating with his girlfriend in North Wales. Picture: Instagram/AJ Pritchard

A source also told the publication: "It is a huge relief, luckily AJ hasn't suffered at all with the virus – and was able to recover quickly.

"Thankfully his test result has come back negative so he has been given the all clear to go ahead with the show.

"He is so excited to take part, a positive test result at this last stage would have been devastating."

Filming for the new series of I'm A Celeb starts on Friday
Filming for the new series of I'm A Celeb starts on Friday. Picture: Instagram/AJ Pritchard

Filming for the 20th series is set to start on Friday, with the first episode airing on Sunday night.

This year, the show will be taking place in a castle in North Wales due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Despite the pandemic, the show has adapted and has put in many safety precautions to keep the series on air over November.

READ NOW: Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’

