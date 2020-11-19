Ant and Dec defend I’m A Celebrity’s Russell Watson after he’s accused of ‘cheating’ in first trial

Russell Watson was accused of cheating during I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

I'm a Celebrity viewers accused new campmate Russell Watson of breaking the rules already.

I’m A Celebrity welcomed two new campmates on Wednesday evening in the form of Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson.

And the pair were thrown right in at the deep end as they had to take part in their first Bushtucker Trial.

The challenge - called Stage Fright - saw Russell dunking his head into a barrel of disgusting things to find punchlines to jokes, while Ruthie was pelted with rotten tomatoes.

Russell was only allowed to get the punchline card out with his mouth, and even chipped his tooth while trying to win stars for camp.

Russell Watson was accused of using his hands during the trial. Picture: ITV

But some fans were quick to accuse Russell of breaking the rules by using his hands in the task as well.

One person Tweeted: "Why was Russell allowed to cheat in those trials? He was blatantly using his hand to scoop the answers to his mouth in the [barrel] and was tipping the fish eyes #ImACeleb #cheat #cheating.”

"Ooo some cheating from Russell in the trial tonight! Not like @antanddec to miss it! @imacelebrity," someone else said.

While a third wrote: "I'm sure I saw @russellthevoice use his hands in those barrels ! #imacelebrity #ImACeleb #RussellWatson.”

And a fourth added: “Why is @antanddec letting Russell cheat on the trials by using his hands instead of his head?”

Hosts Ant and Dec have since responded to the claims, writing on Twitter: “Poor fella’s just chipped his tooth, give him a break!”

Poor fella’s just chipped his tooth, give him a break! 😂 https://t.co/DU5ihLJdia — antanddec (@antanddec) November 18, 2020

Elsewhere in the trial, the pair had to pick up fish eyes with their mouths to move from a bowl to three cups, and then squeeze the juice from more fish eyes to cover them in 'sauce'.

Russell and Ruthie also had to dance to famous songs while wearing giant plastic trousers that were filled with bugs.

Luckily, the pair did an amazing job and managed to win 11 stars for camp, meaning they’ll eat well tonight.

