I’m A Celebrity fans spot hilarious tribute to Kiosk Kev behind Welsh replacement Kiosk Cledwyn

Kiosk Cledwyn paid tribute to I'm A Celeb legend Kiosk Keith in Ye Olde Shoppe this week.

I’m A Celebrity is well and truly back on our screens, with a whole new batch of celebrities being put through their paces.

But while Ant and Dec are back with their hilarious one liners, a fair few things have changed.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the crew were forced to swap their usual Australian jungle for an abandoned castle in North Wales.

Unfortunately, this means Aussie Kiosk Kev has also been replaced for a Welsh version.

We met Kiosk Cledwyn for the first time on Tuesday as Hollie Arnold and Giovanna Fletcher took on the Castle Coin Challenge.

But fans of the show are clearly missing Kev, after spotting a tribute to him in Ye Olde Shoppe.

Eagle-eyed viewers saw a picture of him lounging on the beach with the words 'Good Luck' written across it.

And fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: "I miss kiosk keith."

"NO I DON'T LIKE IT I MISS KIOSK KEITH!,” said another, while a third added: "Oh I miss kiosk Keith."

While we don’t know the real identity of Cledwyn just yet, Kiosk Kev's real name is Mark Herlaar and he is a 54-year old lime farmer from Toowoomba in Queensland.

Posting on Instagram, Mark said: "Well normally this time of year I'm playing the roll of Kiosk Kev for @imacelebrity UK series.

"But due to Covid-19 it's being filmed in Wales and so I'm taking a holiday from slamming shutters on celebrities or offering treats.

"This year I'm kicking back and my cousin Kiosk Celdwyn is taking my place in the ye olde shoppe am sure he will do it justice and be more than a happy chap. Well probably not. Anyway enjoy Kiosk Celdwyn. And don't forget to eat well."

The original Kiosk Keith was played by Raymond Grant, but he was reportedly fired in 2018 after being accused of arriving to work drunk and behaving inappropriately towards a female colleague.

A spokesperson for ITV explained at the time: ”[Kiosk Keith actor Raymond Grant] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

An insider added to The Sun: "It wasn't unusual for Keith to turn up to work drunk as he's done it before but this incident has shocked everyone."

