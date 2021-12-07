I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced show has central heating after spotting ‘clue’

I'm A Celeb fans think there is heating in the castle. Picture: ITV

ITV has previously denied the I'm A Celeb castle has heating or running water.

For the second year in a row, the I’m A Celebrity stars have been forced to power through the cold winds and rain showers of North Wales.

Following strict Covid travel rules, the Australian jungle has been swapped for Gwrych castle complete with no central heating, running water or sunshine…

But while watching the show from the comfort of their own homes, some fans have spotted hosts Ant and Dec braving the cold weather in nothing but thin blazers.

Ant and Dec often wear light jackets on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Writing on Twitter, one person said: "Not being funny but I've got the central heating on and I'm freezing and Dec is standing about in a castle with a suit jacket on."

Another questioned what the celebs wore while in camp, writing: "Just wondering how cold it is in the castle when the so called #celebrities get away with wearing t shirts - oh it’s not the heating must be on."

Someone else wrote: "#ImACeleb must be one if the warmest castles I've ever seen. Nearly always in t shirts, no cold breath."

However, following some very nasty trials, other I’m A Celeb fans have pointed out how cold the stars look.

While Ant and Dec present much of the show from a (probably very warm) studio, the stars are often seen wrapped up warm coats huddled around the fire.

The I'm A Celebrity stars often wear t-shirts in the castle. Picture: ITV

After a task with Frankie Bridge and Naughty Boy which involved having gunge poured over them, someone else wrote: “Honestly MAD respect for @FrankieBridge and @NaughtyBoyMusic for getting through tonight’s trial! I felt cold FOR them the poor sods #ImaCeleb.”

“Not funny how cold they all are. #ImACeleb,” said another.

Representatives for Gwrych Castle previously confirmed there is no central heating or electricity in the castle.

Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust told North Wales Live: "There's no central heating at the castle. It has no mains electricity or running water.”

The celebrities’ could be feeling slightly warmer in the castle due to the fact it has been turned into a studio with lights constantly around them.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.