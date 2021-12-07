I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Adam Woodyatt has 'secret feud' with campmate

7 December 2021, 06:56 | Updated: 7 December 2021, 06:57

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

I'm A Celeb fans think Adam Woodyatt is in a secret feud with Naughty Boy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There has been plenty of drama on I’m A Celebrity this week, with the first two stars leaving the castle.

Arlene Phillips was eliminated on Sunday, while Kadeena Cox said goodbye to her campmates last night.

But as Ant and Dec prepare for another instalment today, fans of the show have seemingly noticed a secret ‘rift’ between two of the stars.

It started when Adam Woodyatt appeared to make a sly dig at Naughty Boy during an interview in The Bush Telegraph room.

Adam Woodyatt made a comment about Naughty Boy
Adam Woodyatt made a comment about Naughty Boy. Picture: ITV

Ahead of his Bushtucker Trial with Matty Lee, the former EastEnders star said: “Sporty Boy (Matty) is going to do alright – I’m not sure what the hell Naughty Boy is going to manage.”

And things seemingly got tense when the pair took part in the Cells Of Hell trial together, along with football legend David Ginola.

When Ant and Dec asked him how the trial went, music producer Naughty Boy said Adam was ‘making it difficult’ by dropping keys on his cell floor.

He told the hosts: “That made it a bit difficult… I had to look for them in the mess.”

Adam and Naughty Boy clashed in the trial
Adam and Naughty Boy clashed in the trial. Picture: ITV

Adam, visibly shocked by the comments, then responded by going over to look for himself.

Following the awkward run ins, one person wrote on Twitter: “@imacelebrity I don't think Adam likes Naughty Boy.”

“Definitely a rift between Adam and naughty boy #ImACeleb,” commented someone else, while a third person added: “Adam has no patience with naughty boy #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

A fourth wrote: “Danny and Adam have put naughty boy down implying he’s no good or that he’s fake when it comes to trials. But neither of them put themselves forward to do today’s trial???? #imaceleb”.

Meanwhile, it was the turn of Paralympian Kadeena to leave the castle on Monday night.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, Kadeena - who has multiple sclerosis (MS), said: “I thought I’d go in there and try out and see how it is with MS and it was hard.

“I thought it would be a lot easier than what it was and I guess I’ve just learned to deal with my condition at home and there it’s easy for me so I thought ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine, I can show other people with MS and chronic conditions that we can do this’.

“And it was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun.”

