Joe Pasquale reveals why there's 'men hiding in the bushes' on I'm A Celebrity

Joe Pasquale has revealed behind-the-scenes I'm A Celeb secrets. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Joe Pasquale has opened up about a time he caught a mystery man staring at him in the Jungle.

With the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! launch right around the corner, former campmates Joe Pasquale and Fearne McCann have spilled secrets from their time in the Jungle.

And while discussing what we can expect from the new series on This Morning, 58-year-old Joe opened up about one moment where he was confronted by a mystery invader.

Talking to hosts Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford, the comedian explained that he was woken up one night by a pair of eyes staring at him in the bushes.

Joe Pasquale and Fearne McCann appeared on This Morning. Picture: ITV

He said: “I couldn’t see properly so I put my glasses on and I saw a bloke with all this camouflage on.

Read More: EastEnders fans horrified as Mel Owen brutally killed minutes after surviving car explosion

“As I looked at him, he just went “shhh” and disappeared into the undergrowth.”

After the strange discovery, Joe - who was crowned King Of The Jungle in 2004 - said he went to the Bush Telegraph to tell producers what he’d seen.

Read More: Lucy Mecklenburgh reveals breast milk is bright orange as she appeals to followers for help

He continued: “They told me not to tell anyone, then they said ‘his names Kevin - he’s here to stop all the animals getting into the camp every night.’.”

This isn’t the first time former campmates have spoken out about hidden crew members.

Jake Quickenden discussed the security that surrounds the camp after his stint in 2014.

“There’s a boundary of the camp that you’re not supposed to go out of, because obviously it’s dangerous to go out there by yourself,” he told Express.co.uk.

“Me and Jimmy, actually one day did a runner and wanted to see how far we could get.

“And we got that far that we actually saw somebody, and he was full camouflage, under a bush, with a net, under a netted bush kind of thing.

“He just popped out and said: ‘Go back to camp.’”

Meanwhile while appearing on This Morning, Joe and Fearne, 29, also revealed that despite the fact they had to live off mostly rice and beans, every morning they were faced with the smell of the crew’s fry up.

Joe laughed: “You can actually smell sausage egg and bacon while you’ve got dried beans in front of you.”

Ant and Dec will be back on our screens on Sunday (November, 17), where the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Iain Wright and Nadine Coyle will be put through their paces.