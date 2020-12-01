Inside the luxury Cheshire hotel where I’m A Celebrity stars stay after they are voted off

The I'm A Celebrity stars stay in a luxury hotel after they're voted out. Picture: Carden Park Hotel/ITV

The I'm A Celeb stars are relaxing in a posh hotel in Cheshire after their castle experience...

With the I’m A Celebrity final right around the corner, the stars are being voted off one by one this week.

And while they might not get to stay in the usual Versace hotel in Australia this year, the eliminated celebs are being treated to a luxury stay in a Cheshire spa.

According to reports, after weeks spent in the cold castle in North Wales the likes of Hollie Arnold and Victoria Derbyshire have been whisked away to the Carden Park Hotel.

The beautiful country estate - which is about an hour away from the I’m A Celebrity camp - is surrounded by 1000 acres of countryside and even has its own golf courses.

Located across the border in Cheshire, the hotel also has a £12m spa which is sure to relax the stars after the terrifying Bushtucker Trials they’ve had to endure.

Inside, the building has a variety of lavish suites offering a walk-in rainfall shower to warm the celebs up, as well as a large bathtub.

Top rooms also come fit with Sonos sound systems, 50-inch flat screen TVs, Nespresso machines, a fully stocked mini-bar and starlight ceilings.

After weeks of rice and beans, Carden Park Hotel has two restaurants on site which are run by executive head chef Graham Tinsley MBE.

On the website, the hotel is described as: “A luxury Cheshire hotel complete with AA Rosette awarded restaurant, two championship golf courses and a brand new £10m spa.

“Nestled in 1,000 acres of rolling Cheshire countryside, Carden Park Hotel is the ideal venue for a relaxing hotel break, pampering spa visit, game of golf or productive conference. Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Chester City Centre, Carden Park offers the luxury of the city with a countryside backdrop.

“With 198 bedrooms, many offer stunning views across the Nicklaus golf course and countryside. From family breaks to special occasions, we have a range of rooms to cater to our guests’ needs including luxury suites for a memorable stay near Chester.”

For anyone wanting to stay in the stunning hotel when lockdown restrictions are lifted, rooms are said to start from £89, with the luxury suites priced from £189.

This comes after Victoria Derbyshire and Bev Callard became the latest two campmates to be kicked out of the castle, leaving just eight to battle it out on Friday’s final.

