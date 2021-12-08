I’m A Celebrity star Simon Gregson’s sons have adorable reaction to him getting through

8 December 2021

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Simon Gregson's wife has shared their sons’ adorable reaction to him getting through on I'm A Celebrity.

As we head closer to the I’m A Celebrity final this year, three stars have already been eliminated.

And in a bid to keep Simon Gregson in the castle until the end, now his wife has pleaded for the public to keep voting for him.

Taking to the Coronation Street star’s Instagram account, Emma Gleave shared a video of their sons’ reactions to their dad making it through to tomorrow.

The couple have been married for 11 years and share sons Alfie, 14, Harry, 12, and five-year-old Henry Teddy.

In the sweet clip, the boys can be seen sitting on the sofa watching Ant and Dec read out the results of the latest vote.

As the hosting duo can be heard saying ‘Simon, it's not you,' all three of them can be seen cheering and smiling.

Eagle-eyed fans will have also spotted a poster on the living room wall featuring a picture of Simon and the words "our King of the Castle."

Emma has been asking I'm A Celeb fans to vote for Simon Gregson
Emma has been asking I'm A Celeb fans to vote for Simon Gregson. Picture: Instagram

“Thank you all so so much from the bottom of our hearts! The boys are absolutely loving seeing their dad in that castle! 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️,” Emma wrote alongside the video.

Fans of the actor were quick to comment, with one writing: “Awww that's adorable! #teamsimon🙌”

Someone else wrote: “They're so lovely bless them Simon is absolutely brilliant you should all be so proud 👏”

Simon Gregson and Emma Gleave have been married since 2010
Simon Gregson and Emma Gleave have been married since 2010. Picture: Alamy

A third added: “Beautiful family, can't wait to see Simon doing lots more trials and lifting the mood of the nation ❤️”

Simon - who is best known for playing Steve McDonald in Corrie - married his wife Emma back in 2010.

Emma ran a cleaning business when they first met but later appeared on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks.

The couple were introduced by Simon’s co-star Beverley Callard, who invited Emma along to the soap’s Christmas party.

And their engagement party was held at Beverly Callard’s pub at the time in Manchester.

