Where do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay after they leave the jungle?

1 December 2022, 08:56 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 09:52

Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show
Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show. Picture: Google Maps/Shutterstock

What hotel do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay in after the series? And how much does it cost? Here's what we know...

I’m A Celebrity has given us plenty of laughter, excitement and tears this year.

But despite the incredible experience, we’re sure stars such as Boy George and Jill Scott were extremely happy to back in the real world after leaving the jungle.

In fact, all the celebrities are treated to a luxurious stay in a glamorous hotel following their stint where they can fill up on their favourite foods and take a long bath.

Here’s everything we know about where the campmates stay when they leave I'm A Celebrity…

Matt Hancock chats to Sue Cleaver, Seann Walsh and Owen Warner during the I'm A Celebrity reunion at the Marriott hotel
Matt Hancock chats to Sue Cleaver, Seann Walsh and Owen Warner during the I'm A Celebrity reunion at the Marriott hotel. Picture: Shutterstock

What hotel do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay in?

All the stars get to spend a few nights at a luxury hotel called the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa.

During previous series of the show, the campmates have stayed in the Palazzo Versace hotel on Australia's Gold Coast.

But in a change to the format of the show, evicted stars and their families were booked into the nearby Marriott instead.

An insider told The Sun: “ITV has used the Versace ever since the series came to Queensland in 2004.

"Those classic scenes of the muddy, exhausted celebs arriving in the glamorous, gleaming lobby are part of I’m A Celeb’s very fabric.

“The new hotel is lovely, but just different to the bouji opulence of the Versace, which is so well-known to viewers.”

ITV confirmed the change was part of a shake up following their time away from Australia for the past two years.

How much does it cost to stay in the I’m A Celebrity hotel?

If you wanted to treat yourself to some luxury next year, you can actually stay in the stunning hotel as well.

A one night stay starts at around £256 a night, but one of the JW Marriott’s high-end suites with an ocean view costs around £650.

