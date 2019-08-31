'I'm a witch' says Amanda Holden as she declares she has communicated with Alesha Dixon's unborn baby

Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon alongside Simon Cowell and David Williams. Picture: ITV

By Beci Wood

How bewitching! Our very own Amanda Holden has claimed she has supernatural powers.

The radio presenter and Britain's Got Talent judge has told fans she is a 'witch' and has communicated with co-star Alesha Dixon's unborn baby.

The former Mis-Teeq singer has been heavily pregnant with her second child during filming of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

And Amanda, 48, told The Sun she believes the baby will make an early arrival.

Read More: Simon Cowell looks slimmer than ever as he reveals secret to his 20lb weight loss

"I have felt that baby. That baby’s coming early. I’ve told her," she said.

Amanda added: "I’m a witch, I sense these things and I said, 'You’ve got to be careful. I reckon it’s going to come two or three weeks early'."

Amanda Holden is going all spooky on us. Picture: Getty

Protective Amanda has become good pals with Alesha over the years and reveals she kept her hydrated while filming during the recent heatwave.

Alesha, 40, revealed her baby joy during the semi-final of Britain's Got Talent where she stood up and showed off a bump!

She's already mum to five-year-old Azura and admits he feels a lot more relaxed this time around.

She told Loose Women: "I feel great actually, I feel so much more relaxed this time around. It’s great the first time around, you read every single book going and the second time you’re like, I’ve got this.

"Azura is amazing, she’s doing really well and kisses me every day and making sure everything’s okay.

"She’s so excited, beyond excited."

So is Amanda!

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions will see contestants from BGT and around the world compete to be crowned champion of champions.

It starts on TV tonight, ITV, 8pm.