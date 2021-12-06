When is the final of I'm A Celeb 2021?

When does the final of I'm A Celeb take place? Picture: ITV

What date does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! end? Find out when the final will take place...

This year's I’m A Celeb will soon be coming to an end, and many viewers may be wondering what date the final takes place.

The ITV show began on November 21, and this year's line-up of celebs includes Naughty Boy, Louise Minchin, and David Ginola.

Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips are the only celebs who've left the show so far, so it's anyone's guess who will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Here's your need-to-know on when you can watch the final...

I'm A Celeb will come to an end this Sunday. Picture: Shutterstock

When is the I'm A Celeb final?

The final of the show will air on Sunday, December 12 - which is this Sunday.

It will air at 9pm on ITV, and will last for an hour and 20 minutes. Ant and Dec will host the show live from Gwrych Castle, Abergele.

In the days before the final, viewers will vote for their favourite contestant, and the person with the most votes will be crowned winner.

Who will win I'm A Celeb?

We don't yet know who will win the show, but footballer David Ginola is the current favourite at odds of 5/4 (from Betfair).

David Ginola is the current favourite to win I'm A Celeb 2021. Picture: Shutterstock

