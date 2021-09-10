Where will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 be filmed?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 filming locations: will the show be set in Wales or Australia this year?

The summer may be over, but that officially means it's almost I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! season.

The ITV show usually airs around mid-November, meaning we don't have too long to wait to find out what the 2021 cohort of celebs have in store for us.

I'm A Celeb first aired in 2002, and was filmed in the jungle in Australia every year since its inception.

Due to restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, however, the show was moved to Wales.

Many fans may be wondering what location will be used for the new series - here's what we know...

Where will I'm A Celeb 2021 be filmed?

It was confirmed in August 2021 that the show will once again be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, north Wales.

ITV said in a statement: "ITV today announces that the forthcoming 21st series of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

"Hot on the heels of Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle in 2020, viewers will once again see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and action packed challenges to win food and treats, in the lead up to one of them emerging victorious."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, added: “We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there.

"I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”



Who is in the I'm A Celeb 2021 line-up?

We won't know who is taking part in I'm A Celebrity, and show bosses will likely release the line-up closer to the time.

There are a number of big names rumoured to be taking part in the new series, which you can find out here.