Is Trixie leaving Call The Midwife? Helen George's exit explained

Trixie will decide to travel to New York to be with her husband at the end of Call The Midwife's series finale. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Call The Midwife viewers will be shocked by Trixie's decision to move to New York in Sunday's series finale, but is Helen George leaving the series?

Call The Midwife is set for a dramatic final episode of the 13th series of the hit BBC drama as Trixie decides to leave London for a new life in America.

Trixie has been played by actress Helen George since the show's debut in 2012, with the star being one of six character still remaining from the first series.

During Sunday night's series finale, Call The Midwife viewers are expected to be shocked when they learn that Trixie is going to follow her husband Sir Matthew Aylward to New York.

The shocking scene, yet to be aired, will show Trixie telling Matthew on the phone: "I’m coming out to join you," leading many fans to question whether the character (and in turn the actress Helen) are leaving the show.

Helen George is not leaving Call The Midwife, and will return to her role of Trixie next series. Picture: BBC

Is Helen George leaving Call The Midwife?

The good news is that Helen is not stepping away from her role as Trixie on Call The Midwife, and will return to film series 14 later this year.

While season 13 will end with Trixie going to America to patch up her marriage to Matthew, she will later return. The circumstances around the return are currently unknown, however, we do know that actor Olly Rix (who plays Matthew) will not be returning to the series, meaning the pair will either become long-distance husband and wife or split.

One show insider said: “This series ends with the firm impression that Trixie is off to America to start a new life with her husband and young step-son. But the good news is her trip will be fleeting, and Helen will be back to carry on next year.”

Trixie will leave London for New York to repair her marriage to Sir Matthew Aylward. Picture: BBC

This comes after Matthew moved to America in a bid to relaunch his career, leaving his wife Trixie working at Nonnatus House.

Olly broke his silence about his shock exit from the series earlier this year, telling OK! Magazine: “It’s great being part of the Call the Midwife family. For now. You’ve got to watch to the end of this series. There are a few surprises ahead, a few bumps in the road. We’ll see how much longer I’m part of the family!”

A source from the show previously told The Sun: "The news of Olly’s departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset. They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season.

“Some feel it’s a bit unfair and he is well-liked by everyone. It felt very out of the blue. There is concern now among the remaining cast about not wanting to upset production and people are keeping their heads down.”

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday.