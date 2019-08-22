Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode

22 August 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 22 August 2019, 11:22

Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode
Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode. Picture: ITV / Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Last night's episode of new ITV drama Deep Water had viewers a little...confused.

ITV's latest drama Deep Water kicked off with a bang last week - and continues to set pulses racing with its raunchy scenes and shocking dialogue.

The series premiere opened with Anna Friel's character Lisa getting down and dirty in the bathroom at a dinner party, before leaving her knickers behind amid all the action.

Naturally, as she was cheating on her husband, Lisa had hoped to keep schtum about the altercation and avoid any gossip getting back to her partner.

After her pal Kate's (Rosalind Eleazar) daughter Lucinda goes missing, however, she suspects the underwear belonged to the teen.

READ MORE: Here are the Deep Water filming locations in the Lake District

Talking to Lisa about her concerns, Kate reveals: “Lisa, I can’t stop thinking about that thong I found.

“What does that say about Lucinda? That she was sleeping around? Being groomed?”

Visibly ruffled by Kate's news, Lisa decides to fess up and admit they're her undies: “It was mine, it was mine.

“I was drunk, I was really drunk, and it was digging in.”

After quite some time, Kate finally responds: “Extraordinary, taking off your pants in someone else’s house.”

While the pair quickly moved on from the awkward exchange, viewers of the ITV show were left bemused by the "bizarre" scriptwriting.

One fan wrote: “The first thing I always do when I visit friends is take my pants off.”

Another added: “Life advice – So that's it, ladies. If your thong is digging in, just whip it off.”

A third chimed in: "#DeepWater ‘Alexa, where’re my pants?"

Deep Water continues on ITV next Wednesday at 9pm.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

A new family are joining Albert Sqaure

EastEnders' new family the Penesar brothers 'set to cause trouble' in Walford
Jamie Oliver struggled to get his words out as he revisited the abandoned restaurant

Jamie Oliver breaks down in tears as he returns to empty restaurant following collapse
Michelle Keegan spoke out about her friendship with Jack Tweed

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright didn't watch Jade documentary - despite him appearing as Jack Tweed's best man

Celebrities

Gorka won't be partnered up this series

Gorka Marquez takes swipe at Strictly Come Dancing after confirming he WON’T have a partner this series
Jade Goody

Jade Goody documentary viewers horrified as she's told she has cancer on TV

Trending on Heart

These giant bags of popcorn are great for sharing with colleagues

Work snacks: Poundland popcorn proves a ratings winner

Food & Health

Peter Andre has made a very cheeky confession

Peter Andre sends fans wild with ‘massive bulge’ in underwear photo

Celebrities

Martin Roberts posted a video from A&E

Homes Under The Hammer's Martin Roberts 'almost blinded' by poisonous plant

Celebrities

Sabrina Elba has joined the Good Morning Britain team

Who is Sabrina Elba? Meet the new Good Morning Britain presenter married to Idris Elba
We reveal the Lake District filming locations for ITV's new drama, Deep Water

Where is Deep Water shot? Lake District filming locations for the ITV drama revealed