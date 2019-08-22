Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode

Deep Water viewers baffled by Anna Friel thong comment in last night's episode. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Emma Clarke

Last night's episode of new ITV drama Deep Water had viewers a little...confused.

ITV's latest drama Deep Water kicked off with a bang last week - and continues to set pulses racing with its raunchy scenes and shocking dialogue.

The series premiere opened with Anna Friel's character Lisa getting down and dirty in the bathroom at a dinner party, before leaving her knickers behind amid all the action.

Naturally, as she was cheating on her husband, Lisa had hoped to keep schtum about the altercation and avoid any gossip getting back to her partner.

After her pal Kate's (Rosalind Eleazar) daughter Lucinda goes missing, however, she suspects the underwear belonged to the teen.

Talking to Lisa about her concerns, Kate reveals: “Lisa, I can’t stop thinking about that thong I found.

“What does that say about Lucinda? That she was sleeping around? Being groomed?”

Visibly ruffled by Kate's news, Lisa decides to fess up and admit they're her undies: “It was mine, it was mine.

“I was drunk, I was really drunk, and it was digging in.”

After quite some time, Kate finally responds: “Extraordinary, taking off your pants in someone else’s house.”

While the pair quickly moved on from the awkward exchange, viewers of the ITV show were left bemused by the "bizarre" scriptwriting.

One fan wrote: “The first thing I always do when I visit friends is take my pants off.”

Another added: “Life advice – So that's it, ladies. If your thong is digging in, just whip it off.”

A third chimed in: "#DeepWater ‘Alexa, where’re my pants?"

Deep Water continues on ITV next Wednesday at 9pm.