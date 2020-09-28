Is ITV's Honour based on a true story?

Honour is based on a true story. Picture: ITV

Is Honour based on a true story and what happened? Here's what we know...

After the success of true crime series Des earlier this month, now ITV is airing a new series called Honour.

The two-part drama will follow DCI Caroline Goode - played by Keeley Hawes - who investigates the honour killing of Banaz Mahmod.

But is Honour based on a true story and what actually happened?

Is ITVs Honour based on a true story?

Yes, Honour tells the real-life story of 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod, who’s murder was arranged by her own family because she fell in love with the wrong man.

Honour is airing in ITV. Picture: ITV

DCI Caroline Goode then became very personally involved in the 2006 case in her pursuit for justice for Banaz - played by Buket Komur.

Banaz’s father, uncle and three cousins were later convicted of her murder.

Caroline also extradited two of the guilty men back from Iraq, which had never been done before.

The detective was later given the Queen’s Police Medal for her investigation into the missing 20-year-old.

Speaking about her role in the series, actress Keeley - who is also executive producing the series with her new company Buddy Club - said: “It is a privilege to be working on Honour as Buddy Club's first ever project.

Umit Ulgen plays Mahmod Mahmod in Honour. Picture: ITV

"In a time where honour killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject.

"Banaz Mahmod's story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Writer Gwyneth Hughes added: "That this story is ultimately so uplifting is down to the sheer heroism and dedication of the police officers who hunted down her killers. Caroline Goode and her team felt real love for this girl they’d never met. I found their unusual warmth and humanity deeply moving.”

Elsewhere in the cats, Banaz’s lover Rahmat Sulemani is played by Moe Bar-El (Tehran) and Mohamad Marid Hama, one of her three killers, is played by Carnival Row actor Waj Ali.

