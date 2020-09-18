Married at First Sight Australia season 5: What happened after the show?

What happened after the Married at First Sight Australia season 5 finale? Here's all the gossip...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 5 spoilers below**

If you’ve been watching Married at First Sight Australia season five on E4, you’ll know there has been a whole load of drama.

At the start of the social experiment - which originally aired in Oz in 2018 - 11 couples were paired together by a team of experts.

But the catch was, they met for the first time on their wedding day…

And it’s fair to say the road to love wasn’t exactly easy for most of the couples, and only a few of them decided to stay together at the end of the process.

So, what happened after the Married at First Sight Australia season 5 final? Here’s what we know…

What happened after Married at First Sight Australia season 5?

Unfortunately, none of the couples stayed together after the show ended - but a fair few did some couple swaps.

First up, Sean Donnelly, 39, was linked to co-star Gabrielle Bartlett after breaking up with Jo McPharlin, 39, before the show ended.

Gabrielle had been married to Nasser Sultan, but Sean later denied any romantic involvement with Gabrielle.

Marketing consultant Tracey Jewel, 34, also faced some drama in her own relationship with 39-year-old millionaire Dean.

The couple decided against marrying each other after it was reported that Dean had kissed their co-star Davina Rankin.

But Dean later denied the claims, and in another twist, Tracey then got together with Sean Thomsen.

The pair shocked their co-stars when they announced their romance at the finale, but they split after five months.

Sean went on to release a tell-all book about his time on MAFS.

Meanwhile, after her split from Patrick Miller, Charlene Perera was rumoured to have got together with MAFS co-star Mathew Lockett but neither ever confirmed the rumours.

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams broke up after Married at First Sight Australia
Sarah Roza and Telv Williams broke up after Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Sarah Roza and Telv Williams stayed together for months after the show, but things soon turned sour and they later appeared in court after each taking out an Apprehended Violence Order.

If you wanted even more drama, then Davina Rankin and Ryan Gallagher served up plenty.

After it was claimed that Davina cheated on her husband with co-star Dean, the pair swiftly broke up.

Ryan Gallagher got together with Charlotte Crosby after Married at First Sight
Ryan Gallagher got together with Charlotte Crosby after Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

Ryan then went on to appear on I’m A Celebrity Australia and got together with our very own Charlotte Crosby, before the pair split just weeks later.

Justin Fischer, 41, and Carly Bowyer, 32, also did some partner swapping after their break up on the show.

Carly’s relationship with co-star Troy Delmege was revealed at the show's explosive season finale, while Justin was reportedly dating former contestant Ashley Irvin.

But both these relationships soon came to an end.

