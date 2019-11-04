ITV forced to apologise after technical fault stops furious viewers from using ITV Hub

4 November 2019, 13:30

ITV viewers are not happy with the technical fault
ITV viewers are not happy with the technical fault. Picture: ITV

ITV has apologised after experiencing technical issues this morning, meaning viewers can’t log in.

With most Brits now choosing to watch TV on their mobile phones and tablets, viewers are now relying on playback websites more and more.

So ITV viewers were left fuming this morning when they couldn’t sign into the hub to watch their favourite programs such as Good Morning Britain and Loose Women.

People were complaining that they weren't able to access the app, instead being asked to log in and/or black loading screens.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “@itvhub I can’t sign in , is there a problem with your system?”

Another fumed: “ @itvhub sort it out because I want to watch the snooker!”

While a third asked: “@itvhub is there a fault on the system today. Asking for sign in details again.”

Responding to the technical fault, ITV hub were then forced to apologise as they revealed video playback was unavailable.

Read More: This Morning fans fuming as ITV show is cancelled again today

Bosses Tweeted: “Hi everyone - we are experiencing some technical issues at the moment impacting sign in and video playback. We're looking into this now and aim to be back up and running ASAP!

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Read More: Good Morning Britain fans fear that Piers Morgan has been SACKED from the ITV show

This isn’t the first time this has happened to ITV, as the channel also had to apologise to fans back in March after the exact same thing happened.

The official Twitter account for the service posted a tweet at the time reading: "Really sorry everyone, we've been having problems with login tonight.

"We've made a change for now so that you can watch without logging in. If you're using the Hub app, close and open it again. Apologies."

Despite claiming to have fixed the issue, viewers said they were still unable to get the Hub working, with many having to uninstall and reinstall the app.

