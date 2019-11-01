This Morning fans fuming as ITV show is cancelled again today

This Morning and Lorraine have been cancelled today to make room for the Rugby World Cup

Fans of This Morning will be left fuming once again today as the popular daytime TV show has been cancelled.

The ITV programme, along with its sister show Lorraine, won't air this morning as the Rugby World Cup will be on in its place.

The final will take place on Saturday, but the battle for third place - between Wales and New Zealand - is happening in Japan today (1 November).

This Morning is cancelled today. Picture: ITV

Loose Women and Good Morning Britain are unaffected to the changes to the schedule, but the match's air time of 08:30am - 12pm has knocked off Lorraine and This Morning.

ITV will air a 30-minute episode of Countrywise, prior to Loose Women's scheduled start time of 12:30pm.

This isn't the first time the World Cup has disrupted the schedule in this way - and viewers in the past took Twitter to fume at the unexpected cancellation of their favourite show.

One person wrote: "I was planning on watching #ThisMorning, turns out the Rugby World Cup is on instead."

And another added: "Can the rugby world cup f*** off so we can have This Morning Back please."

In other This Morning news, Richard Madely recently confirmed that he and wife Judy would be returning to the show with a regular presenting slot - after they guest-presented last week.

He told Lorraine Kelly: "Judy has been saying no to everything on telly for a decade now, she won't come back to do telly, which is her choice. She just went, 'yeah, OK'.

Richard and Judy will be returning to This Morning. Picture: ITV

"Afterwards I said, 'did you just agree to do a television programme?' She said it was like Doc in Back to the Future at the end – hey, what the hell. She loved it, she had a great time."

He added: "We'll do some more. They've asked us and we need to work it. We're not after anyone's jobs or anything like that.

"It'll be like having an occasional party. And it won't be a nostalgic-fest looking back. It'll just be a normal, regular show."

