When is ITV's Sanditon out, who's in the cast with Kris Marshall and what's the Jane Austen story about?

26 June 2019, 13:23 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 14:17

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Discover everything about Jane Austen’s final novel in this new ITV period drama.

Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, Sanditon might not be her greatest known piece of work, but the story has been completed and turned into a period drama set to air later this year.

Here’s everything you need to know...

When is Sanditon on TV?

While the much-anticipated series has already been filmed, it doesn’t actually have an exact air date yet. It’s thought it will be broadcast in eight parts on ITV in autumn 2019.

Who’s in the cast of Sanditon?

Rose Williams will be playing the book’s heroine and main character Charlotte. As a modern Austen woman, Charlotte is ambitious and confident when she arrives in the fictional seaside town of Sanditon in Bristol.

Speaking about landing the part, Rose has previously said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be playing Charlotte Heywood. This role is such a blessing. She's a brilliant character - modern, headstrong, with heart and a voice.”

Theo James - who was Kemal Pamuk in Downtown Abbey - will be starring as her love interest Sidney Parker.

Sidney is a successful man who is bind to looking after his family in Sanditon a bind, but when he meets Charlotte he’s forced to re-evaluate his life.

Anne Reid will also be the wealthy Lady Denham, while Death in Paradise’s Kris Marshall is playing the enthusiastic Tom Parker, who is determined to put Sanditon on the map as a seaside town.

A few other names in the huge cast include Line Of Duty’s Kate Ashfield, Charlotte Spencer from Watership Down, Harry Potter actor Adrian Rawlins, Turlough Convery from Les Miserables, Gavin and Stacey favourite Adrian Scarborough and Game Of Thrones’ Mark Stanley.

What is Sanditon about?

Sanditon was Jane Austen’s last book which she wrote just two months before her death in March 1817.

Unfortunately, while she completed 11 chapters of the novel, Jane Austen never managed to finish the story.

Adapted by screenwriter Andrew Davies - whose previous credits involve Les Miserables, and Pride and Prejudice - the story follows unconventional heroine Charlotte Heywood.

After suffering an accident, Charlotte is forced to move away from her countryside hometown to sleepy fishing village Sanditon.

Charlotte will soon get to know the quirks of the coastal town, while discovering more about those who are determined to make it a success.

The drama will also follow her unpredictable relationship with the charming but spontaneous Sidney Parker.

Where was Sanditon filmed?

The fictional seaside town is set in and around Bristol, so viewers can expect to see plenty of beautiful beach shots. The indoor scenes have been filmed at The Bottle Yard Studios.

Is there a trailer for Sanditon?

Unfortunately, there’s not yet a trailer for the series, but the photos tease what’s in store for the characters.

