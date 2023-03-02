Jeremy Clarkson hits back at claims he was fired from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

2 March 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 12:04

Jeremy Clarkson has denied claims he's been fired
Jeremy Clarkson has denied claims he's been fired. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

Presenter Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence on rumours he had been fired from Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson has denied rumours he has been fired from his presenting role on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

The TV broadcaster has faced criticism after he made offensive comments about Meghan Markle in his newspaper column.

Back in December, Jeremy said he 'hated' the Duchess of Sussex and dreamed of her being paraded naked through British towns while crowds chanted ‘shame’.

But after reports he was close to losing his job on Clarkson’s Farm and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? over the article, Jeremy has broken his silence.

Jeremy Clarkson has presented Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for two years
Jeremy Clarkson has presented Who Wants To Be A Millionaire for two years. Picture: ITV

The former Top Gear presenter took to Twitter last night to deny the reports, saying: “So many kind messages about today’s reports.

"But relax. Lisa and I have not split up and I have not been sacked as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

This comes after ITV boss Carolyn McCall confirmed that the show’s next season, currently in production, will be Jeremy’s last.

Speaking to Variety, she said: “We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that.

“And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

Jeremy Clarkson has denied he's been fired
Jeremy Clarkson has denied he's been fired. Picture: Amazon

When asked about Jeremy’s controversial column about Meghan, she added: “We don't endorse that in any way... there's no place for that on ITV.”

An ITV spokesperson later clarified: “There are no further commissioning commitments beyond that currently, as is typical with such shows where we make commissioning decisions on a series-by-series basis.

“Therefore for the avoidance of doubt, neither Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? nor Jeremy Clarkson have been cancelled.”

This comes after Jeremy apologised for the column, describing his language as “disgraceful” and saying he was “profoundly sorry”.

He wrote at the time: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on.”

