How old is Karamo Brown, who's the Queer Eye culture expert's husband and how many kids do they have?

Karamo Brown is Queer Eye's resident culture and lifestyle expert. Picture: Instagram

The super-stylish television host from Texas currently works his magic as Queer Eye's culture expert – here's everything you need to know about Karamo

Karamo Brown won hearts worldwide when he signed up to become hit makeover show Queer Eye's culture expert in February 2018.

The Netflix star, who appeared on the small screen in MTV's The Real World: Philadelphia in 2004, flew the rainbow flag loud and proud 15 years ago when he became the first openly gay black man on reality TV.

Now, he works alongside grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, design expert Bobby Berk, fashion expert Tan France and food expert Antoni Porowski to help makeover people's looks and lives in the popular series that's currently streaming its fourth run.

Here, we reveal everything you need to know about Karamo, from his career to his husband and children.

Who is Karamo Brown?

Karamo was born and raised in Houston, Texas.

The lifestyle guru first appeared on television back in 2004 when he starred in MTV's hit show The Real World: Philadelphia.

Karamo caused quite a stir as he was the first out gay black man on reality TV and fast became an LGBTQ+ icon.

The 'Fab Five' superstar, who has three older sisters and is of Jamaican and Cuban descent, now works as a culture expert on Netflix's Queer Eye.

How old is Karamo?

Karamo Brown was born on November 2nd 1980 in Texas, USA, which makes him 38 years old.

Who is the Queer Eye culture expert's husband?

In May 2018, Karamo proposed to his long-term boyfriend Ian Jordan.

The stylish TV personality shared the happy news on Instagram with a glamorous photo of the couple wearing matchings engagement rings, telling his 2.3million fans: "Last night, in front of family and friends, I asked my best friend and the love of my life, 'Will you marry me?' He said YESSS!!!! I’m engaged."

The pair aren't married yet but are planning to exchange vows on October 10, 2020 after Karamo told The Knot that he was in "full planning mode".

How many kids do they have?

Karamo has two sons, Jason and Christian.

The Queer Eye expert revealed he only found out about his biological son Jason in 2007, who was born following a romance he had with a girl at school when he was just 15 years old.

His son's mother had kept their child a secret from him for the first 9 years of Jason's life.

The Netflix star told Parents.com: "I came out at 16 years old as a proud, gay man. My last girlfriend in high school—when I was 15—became pregnant with my child but did not tell me.

"She moved away, and I never had contact with her again; remember this is before social media."

And it wasn't until his son's mum requested child support that he realised he was a father.

"I was confused, sad, angry, and weirdly excited to be a dad, but felt lost nonetheless," admitted Karamo.

"It wasn’t always easy, but when it comes to your children, giving up is never an option."

After learning that Jason had a half-brother, Chris, Karamo adopted him to keep the family together.