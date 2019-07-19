How old is Tan France and who's the Queer Eye fashion expert's husband Rob France?

19 July 2019, 09:38

Tan France stars as the fashion expert in hit Netflix show Queer Eye.
Tan France stars as the fashion expert in hit Netflix show Queer Eye. Picture: Instagram

The British fashion designer burst onto the Hollywood scene as Queer Eye's fashion expert in 2018 – here's everything you need to know about Tan

Tan France exploded onto the TV scene as part of the 'Fab Five' when Netflix's hit reboot of the makeover show Queer Eye first aired in 2018.

The British designer is best known for his French tucks, eye for style and kind advice on the popular series, which also stars grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, design expert Bobby Berk, culture expert Karamo Brown and food expert Antoni Porowski.

The Yorkshire-born icon, who now lives in Salt Lake City with his husband Rob, relocated to the States to start a new career and my, hasn't he gone and nailed it?

Here, we reveal everything you need to know about Tan, from his career to his love life.

Who is Tan France?

Tan, born Tanveer Wasim Safdar, grew up in Doncaster, Yorkshire.

After developing an early love for fashion, he studied the subject at college and later moved to Manchester, then London, to pursue his passion.

He worked at high street fashion giants Zara and Selfridges before moving to Parisian powerhouse Chanel.

Jetting off the America for work during his twenties, he decided to relocate seven years later and moved to America in 2015.

In 2011, super-stylish Tan founded women's clothing line, Kingdom & State, and partnered up with influencer and designer Rachel Parcell to start her eponymous brand in 2016.

How old is Tan France?

Tan was born on April 20th 1983 in Doncaster to Muslim Pakistani parents, which currently makes him 36 years old.

View this post on Instagram

Just enjoying checking maself out.

A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance) on

Who is the Queer Eye fashion expert's husband Rob France?

The show's resident style guru is married and lives in Utah with his hubby, Rob France.

He and the artist tied the knot over 10 years after reportedly meeting on a dating site.

The Yorkshire star, who once described his partner as a "Mormon cowboy" to the New York Post, opened up about his long-term relationship during the first season of Queer Eye, telling viewers: "It was just a case of, ‘you know we’re going to get married one day, right?’ We had just agreed that it was going to happen... and we arranged the date!"

Tan also explained that he and Rob would like six children in the future.

He told the Associated Press: “I feel privileged to be in a position where I get to talk about what I want to do.

"And if I want to have children I want to talk about it and nobody can say it’s wrong and get away with it. [Surrogacy is] a legal option that is available to us, and I will use that.”

Rob, who specialises in "figure illustrations and the occasional abstract portrait" according to his website, seems like a passionate guy who pours his "heart and soul into each piece".

And if he's anything like that in a relationship, we're betting he and Tan are one happy couple!

When is Queer Eye Season 4 on Netflix?

Queer Eye season 4 is released on Netflix on July 19, 2019.

