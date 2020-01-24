KFC apologises for 'sexist advert showing boys staring at woman's chest

24 January 2020, 13:46

The advert was blasted for promoting "tired and archaic stereotypes" by a feminist group.

KFC has apologised following the backlash of a 'sexist' advert for Zinger meals, which showed young boys ogling a woman's breasts.

Activists blasted the KFC Australia ad for sexually objectifying women and perpetuating 'tired and archaic stereotypes'.

Read more: Piers Morgan hit with 841 Ofcom complaints after 'mocking Chinese language' on GMB

The advert - which showed a woman adjusting her cleavage in front of a car window, before the window is wound down to show two boys staring at her chest.

The advert has been slammed online
The advert has been slammed online. Picture: KFC

Spokeswoman for Rights Group Collective Shout Melinda Liszewski said: "Ads like this reinforce the false idea that we can't expect better from boys."It is another manifestation of the 'boys will be boys' trope, hampering our ability to challenge sexist ideas which contribute to harmful behaviour towards women and girls."

KFC have now issued a statement apologising for any offence caused by the ad.

Read more: James Corden responds to fans' disbelief he doesn't actually drive during Carpool Karaoke

It said: "We apologise if anyone was offended by our latest commercial.

"Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light."

KFC has apologised for the 'offensive' advert
KFC has apologised for the 'offensive' advert. Picture: KFC

Not everyone was offended by the ad, though, with one person tweeting: "It was funny because it actually happens, people check themselves out in windows etc.

"We now live in a country where having a sense of humour is frowned upon."

Read more: Wetherspoons ban parents from having more than two alcoholic drinks if they're with kids

And another added: "Maybe I'm a terrible person, but having watched the ad it... doesn't seem that bad?

"I mean, it's a bit retrograde but the joke isn't 'Cor, boobs!', it's "Oops, this is awkward!'"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bargain Hunt fans were blown away by the jumble sale find

First edition Harry Potter book bought for 25p at boot sale sells for £28k on Bargain Hunt

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer's Unicorn

Is John Barrowman on The Masked Singer? viewers convinced he's The Unicorn
Ruth Langsford was told to squat while making the bed

Ruth Langsford baffled as she's told to ‘squat while making the bed’ by cleaning expert

This Morning

James recently filmed an episode with Justin Bieber

James Corden responds to fans' disbelief he doesn't actually drive during Carpool Karaoke
Everything you need to know about Pierce Harris

Who is Emmerdale's Pierce Harris? Everything you need to know about Graham Foster's murderer

Trending on Heart

Winnie's Instagram page may only have 27 posts, but it has already bought in a massive following of 305,000 people

Puppy with 'Disney character eyes' goes viral as people swoon over her long lashes

Lifestyle

New data provided by car company Peter Vardy has revealed the areas that have the lowest pass rate in the UK

These are the worst places in the UK to take your driving test

Lifestyle

Winter has been saved!

Amazon is selling a hot water bottle for your feet for only £15.99, and it's perfect for people that are always cold

Lifestyle

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan hit with 1095 Ofcom complaints after 'mocking Chinese language' on GMB

Celebrities

Richard Blackwood is joining Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks spoilers: Ex-EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood joins soap as mystery villain