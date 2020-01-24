KFC apologises for 'sexist advert showing boys staring at woman's chest

The advert was blasted for promoting "tired and archaic stereotypes" by a feminist group.

KFC has apologised following the backlash of a 'sexist' advert for Zinger meals, which showed young boys ogling a woman's breasts.

Activists blasted the KFC Australia ad for sexually objectifying women and perpetuating 'tired and archaic stereotypes'.

The advert - which showed a woman adjusting her cleavage in front of a car window, before the window is wound down to show two boys staring at her chest.

The advert has been slammed online. Picture: KFC

Spokeswoman for Rights Group Collective Shout Melinda Liszewski said: "Ads like this reinforce the false idea that we can't expect better from boys."It is another manifestation of the 'boys will be boys' trope, hampering our ability to challenge sexist ideas which contribute to harmful behaviour towards women and girls."

KFC have now issued a statement apologising for any offence caused by the ad.

It said: "We apologise if anyone was offended by our latest commercial.

"Our intention was not to stereotype women and young boys in a negative light."

KFC has apologised for the 'offensive' advert. Picture: KFC

Not everyone was offended by the ad, though, with one person tweeting: "It was funny because it actually happens, people check themselves out in windows etc.

"We now live in a country where having a sense of humour is frowned upon."

And another added: "Maybe I'm a terrible person, but having watched the ad it... doesn't seem that bad?

"I mean, it's a bit retrograde but the joke isn't 'Cor, boobs!', it's "Oops, this is awkward!'"