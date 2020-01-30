Liar season 2 trailer teases dramatic Andrew murder storyline - here's everything you need to know

30 January 2020, 14:30 | Updated: 30 January 2020, 14:40

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The trailer for Liar season 2 has been released, but when does it air, who is in the cast and what is the plot?

ITV has finally released a teaser trailer for the second season of Liar after the first series finished back in 2017.

The clip sees Laura Nielson appear as one of the murder suspects of Andrew Earlham after what he put her through in series one.

But she is seen denying any involvement, stating: “There’s a long list of people who had reason to kill him. I did not murder Andrew Earlham.”

It then shows a string of other possible suspects for the murder, with the final few seconds of the clip teasing: “Liar Returns.”

Liar season 2 will follow the days leading up to Andrew's death
Liar season 2 will follow the days leading up to Andrew's death. Picture: ITV

But when is the new series out and who is starring in it? Here’s everything you need to know about series two.

Read More: Ant and Dec to sign impressive £40million golden handcuffs deal with ITV

When is Liar season 2 out?

Liar series two began shooting all the way back in March 2019, so it’s expected to return to ITV sometime this year.

The show's writers Harry and Jack Williams had previously said it would go air in the autumn of 2019, but after delays during production it is thought to come out in Spring.

Read More: James Corden defends not driving during Carpool Karaoke after fan backlash

Who is in the cast of Liar season 2?

Both Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd will reprise their roles as Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham for season two.

Ex Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly has also joined the show as new character DI Renton – a police officer who has been tasked with investigating Andrew Earlham’s past.

Joanne Froggatt is back for season 2
Joanne Froggatt is back for season 2. Picture: ITV

Amy Nuttall will also star, but the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed.

What happened in Liar season 1?

The six-part thriller ended on a shocking cliffhanger in 2017 when rapist Andrew Earlham was found dead in the Kent marshes with his throat slit and blood all over his shirt.

He had been missing for two weeks after vanishing from his home on the night Laura Nielson finally discovered evidence of his horrific crimes.

After being raped by Andrew herself, Laura came across disturbing video footage of him sexually assaulting 19 different women. But when the police rushed to arrest him, he had already disappeared.

His dead body was found shortly after which leaves us with one huge question – who murdered him?

What is Liar season 2 about?

The much-awaited second series is said to begin three weeks after police issue an arrest warrant for Andrew.

He is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of 19 women, but his body is then found floating in the marshes of Kent.

This then leads a to an investigation into the days leading up to the rapist's murder, and will uncover "a different lie".

Writers Harry and Jack Williams say the plot is packed full of twists, which will have viewers asking "Who’s lying about what?"

Is there a trailer for Liar season 2?

Yes, the full trailer can be watched above.

